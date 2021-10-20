Rodriguez and Nicely Named Revs' Player and Pitcher of the Year

(York, Pa.) - York Revolution first baseman Nellie Rodriguez and LHP Austin Nicely were named the team's Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year, respectively, the team announced today. All-Star outfielder Melky Mesa was announced as the Revolution's 2021 Corey Thurman Community Player of the Year.

Rodriguez enjoyed one of the most impactful offensive seasons in the league in 2021, and in Revs history. The slugging first baseman batted .316 with 25 home runs and 81 RBI in 91 games. He ranked 6th in the league in home runs and T-9th in RBI despite spending a month away while playing in the Mexican League. He also ranked 4th in on-base percentage (.444), 3rd in slugging (.603), 2nd in OPS (1.047), and 7th in walks (69). Those totals placed him T-3rd in homers, 1st in on-base percentage, 2nd in slugging, and 8th in walks in a single season in Revs franchise history. Rodriguez enjoyed hitting streaks of 15, 14, and 11 consecutive games and homered in all three games of a sweep vs. Southern Maryland, Sept. 21-23, including a walk-off two-run shot on September 23 as the Revs made an exciting postseason push over the season's final weeks.

Nicely established himself as the league's top lefty, going 9-9 with a 3.74 ERA in 24 appearances (23 starts). He worked 142.0 innings, allowing just 151 hits and 50 walks while striking out 75 batters. His ERA ranked 2nd in the Atlantic League, while his win total ranked 6th. Nicely also finished 2nd in innings, T-5th in opponents' average (.269), and 6th in WHIP (1.42). Among Revs single-season all-time ranks, his ERA finished T-9th. Nicely went 4-0 in September, taking home Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month honors, and posted a 2.79 ERA on a nine-start stretch from August 14 through October 1. Nicely enjoyed five separate starts in which he did not allow an earned run, including gems on June 12 vs. Long Island in Mark Mason's 500th win as manager, a combined two-hit shutout on June 24 vs. Southern Maryland, and an eight-inning four-hit effort in the second half opener at Lancaster on August 4.

"Nellie was a rock for us, out in the field almost every night," said Revolution Manager Mark Mason. "And he was a huge factor at the plate the entire season. Austin was incredibly dependable, which was particularly valuable in a tough year for pitchers in our league. He threw terrific stuff consistently and was the real difference maker for us in a lot of our games."

A former Player of the Year himself, Mesa garnered 2021 Community Player of the Year honors based on yet another year of constant camaraderie with fans and fellow players. The three-year Revolution veteran was a regular participant in post-game autograph requests, frequently represented the team in interviews, and furthered his reputation as one of the friendliest and most beloved Revs on the roster.

"One of Melky's most important stats is the number of smiles he puts on faces each time the fans are at the ballpark," said Revolution General Manager John Gibson. "He is one of those players who is just always having fun out there, and year after year he makes sure the folks in the stands are having fun too. He is terrific with fans of every age and represents the York Revolution extremely well in everything he does for the club."

