Rocky Mountain Vibes COVID-19 Statement

March 26, 2020 - Pioneer League (PL) - Rocky Mountain Vibes News Release





Dear Vibes Fans,

As you may be aware, Major League Baseball has announced it is suspending spring training and delaying opening day by at least two weeks in response to the threat of the coronavirus pandemic. Accordingly, the Minor League Baseball season will not start on April 9 as planned.

While we are hopeful that our home opener set for June 26 will not be delayed, and with the health and well-being of the players, umpires, team employees and our fans in mind, we will continue to monitor the developments and follow guidelines set forth by public health agencies and our partners at Major League Baseball.

Once the public health experts and agencies have decided it is safe to begin the 2020 season, and the players are physically ready to begin the season, we will do so. But, for now, we ask all fans to follow the protocols set forth by public health officials, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO) and your local government authorities.

Please visit vibesbaseball.com or MiLB.com to stay connected. Your health and safety are the top priority right now and our thoughts are with those around the world who have been affected by this outbreak.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from March 26, 2020

Rocky Mountain Vibes COVID-19 Statement - Rocky Mountain Vibes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.