Rocky Mountain Vibes Announce Historic Partnership with Acereros de Monclova

Colorado Springs, Colorado - For the first time in Colorado Springs professional baseball history, the Rocky Mountain Vibes have entered an agreement with Acereros de Monclova of the Liga Mexicana de Beisbol to host some minor league players from the Acereros this season in the Pioneer League. The Acereros will play their 2021 season in Colorado Springs and take on the identity of the Vibes.

"We are beyond excited to begin a historic and what we all hope to be a very long affiliation and relationship with the Acereros de Monclova. Big thanks to Jose Melendez with the Acereros, the Elmore Sports Group and the great Colorado Springs community. !Nos vemos en el estadio de béisbol esta primavera!" - Chris Jones, President, Rocky Mountain Vibes

"We as a club always have the vision of growth and of supporting [our players] in their development, with the break of last season and the current one in our development leagues, we were fortunate to find the opportunity to play them in this renowned league partnered with Major League Baseball." - Jose Melendez, GM, Acereros de Monclova

The Acereros de Monclova, or the Monclova Steelers debuted in the Liga Mexicana de Beisbol in 1974 and are now owned by Gerardo Benavides Pape. The club is coming off of their first league championship in 2019 where they went 75-45 and won their division. The Acereros' current roster features former Major League players like Bartolo Colon, Erick Aybar, Chris Carter, Al Albuquerque, and Brian Matusz. The team has also formerly featured numerous Sky Sox players including Willy Taveras, Franklin Morales, Eric Young Jr., and Jordan Pacheco.

"This is a tremendous business opportunity and partnership for both the Vibes and the Acereros. This partnership will pave the way for future clubs to acquire and develop some of the best talent in the world. The Elmore Sports Group and myself are so excited to usher in Jose and the Acereros to Colorado Springs in 2021." - Gant Elmore, Vice President, Elmore Sports Group

"From the moment I made the decision to buy a Mexican league team, I knew what was needed to maintain it. It was very clear to me that to [win] championships, it was necessary to develop talent, [and] that is why we bet and trust in this challenge of exporting our [players] to [such] a high-level league such as the Pioneer League." - Gerardo Benavides Pape, President/Owner, Acereros de Monclova

The Rocky Mountain Vibes played their inaugural season in 2019 after spending 30 years as the Colorado Springs Sky Sox. While the 2020 season was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vibes were still able to offer fans safe and affordable opportunities to experience the ballpark. Now joining the MLB Partnership Pioneer League, the Vibes will look to the 2021 season as a stepping-stone for continued success for years to come.

