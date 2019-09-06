RockHounds Take 2-0 Lead over Amarillo

September 6, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Midland RockHounds News Release





A pair of home runs off the bat of Greg Deichmann powered the RockHounds to a 4-1 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles in Game Two of the Texas League South Division Championship Series Thursday night at Hodgetown in Amarillo, Texas.

With the win, the RockHounds take a 2-games-to-none lead in the best-of-five series, which now moves to Security Bank Ballpark for Games 3, 4, and 5 (as needed).

Amarillo starter Jacob Nix, with Amarillo on a Major League rehab assignment, escaped a bases-loaded, no outs, jam in the third inning, surrendering only one run (a bases-loaded walk to Brallan Perez) but Deichmann made it 2-0 with a solo line drive home run to right field in the fourth.

Edwin Diaz opened the sixth with an 0-2 double off reliever Sam Williams and Deichmann went opposite field with a two-run drive over the wall in left field, pushing the lead to 4-0.

Kyle Friedrichs went six innings, allowing just one run, for the win and was backed by a combined three innings of scoreless relief from Tyler Alexander (hold) and Jesus Zambrano (save).

The Texas League South Division Championship Series

Kyle Lloyd will start for Amarillo and Brian Howard takes the hill for the RockHounds in Game 3.

Lloyd went 8-7, with a 4.34 ERA in 26 games (14 starts) for the Sod Poodles and was a perfect 4-0, with a 2.10 ERA in eight games (five starts) versus the RockHounds.

Howard was 8-8, 3.25 in 23 starts for the RockHounds. The St. Louis native (drafted by Oakland out of TCU) finished second in the Texas League in ERA ... tied for fifth in WHIP (1.35) ... tied for sixth in strikeouts (118) ... and eighth in opponent average (.277). He was 4-1, with a 2.02 ERA in six starts versus the Sod Poodles.

Games 3, 4 and 5 (as needed) will be at Security Bank Ballpark Friday (6:30 p.m.), Saturday (7:00 p.m.) and Sunday (2:00 p.m.)

In the North Division Championship Series, Tulsa defeated the Arkansas Travelers, 3-1, to even the series at a game apiece. Games 3, 4, and 5 (if needed) are at ONEOK Field in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

In two games at Hodgetown, a hitter's park without question, RockHounds pitching allowed just four runs over two games.

Including the first two games of the playoffs, the RockHounds have won 13-of-their-last-15 games and 16-of-their-last-20.

Texas League South Division Championship Series / Game 3

Friday, September 6 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles

Security Bank Ballpark First pitch 6:30 p.m.

Playoff T-Shirts for the First 500 Fans

- RockHounds lead the series, 1-0

- Radio: NewsTalk 550 with Bob Hards ... airtime 6:15 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.