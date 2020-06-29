Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Hosts Select Initial Public Events

June 29, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





With the cancellation of the Cavs Academy's Youth Summer Camp Tour and the Cleveland Monsters Street Hockey Series due to COVID-19 restrictions and impact, both teams have restructured their summer camp formats to meet the State of Ohio's regulations for skills training activities for sports. Originally scheduled to be held at offsite locations throughout Northeast Ohio, both clinics will now take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

"As we prepare to re-open Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for select events and activities, we do so after much thoughtful planning and attention to detail to ensure we are providing the safest environment possible for everyone who comes to the FieldHouse to work or play. That is our #1 priority," said Len Komoroski, Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse CEO.

Throughout July and August Cavs Academy, the Cavaliers youth basketball program, will host a series of two-hour Skills Training Clinics presented by Gatorade for boys and girls ages 7-17.

The original Summer Camp Tour was to take place at 11 locations throughout Ohio beginning in June, hosting up to 150 campers for each week-long camp. The new format brings a maximum of 30 campers per session to one location in a healthy, safe and controlled setting where Cavs Academy coaches will conduct non-contact drills and provide valuable personalized and fun instruction to the kids on how to improve their game.

The Monsters Street Hockey Series presented by Dippin' Dots will take place on July 16th and 17th with two, one-hour sessions offered each day for boys and girls ages 5-14.

Originally scheduled to host five total events taking place across Northeast Ohio, including stops at Monsters-certified Learn to Play partner rinks and other partner locations, the Monsters Street Hockey Series was set to teach over 700 participants the fundamentals of hockey. The new format will allow up to 40 kids in each session at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse the chance to receive USA Hockey-certified instruction in the fundamentals of stick-handling, shooting, and passing while in a healthy and safe setting. Similar offsite events are still under consideration pending statewide guidelines.

The scheduled Cavs Academy Skills Training Clinics presented by Gatorade and the Monsters Street Hockey Series presented by Dippin' Dots are the first of more upcoming announcements for special public events that will be hosted at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse since the venue closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We continue to work closely with medical experts and our local and state leaders to follow the latest developments and directives on COVID-19. Specifically, we will have the highest standards of health and safety precautions, procedures and protocols in place in relation to statewide guidelines for sports skills training. This will help make our youth clinics a reassuring and fun experience for all participants and their families," said Komoroski.

CAVS ACADEMY SKILLS TRAINING CLINIC presented by Gatorade

A total of 24 clinics will take place at the FieldHouse in July and August and are open to boys and girls ages 7-17, regardless of current skill level. Each Skills Training Clinic will have a maximum capacity of 30 participants. Registration is NOW open at CavsYouth.com/SummerSeries.

The following clinic dates include a morning session from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. for athletes ages 7-9 and an afternoon session from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. for athletes ages 10-17.

Cavs Academy coaches will take participants through a two-hour session that will include:

* Dynamic stretching and warm-ups to ensure players are prepared for the day's activities. * Individual stations to reinforce fundamental skills such as ball handling, defense and agility. * Individual shooting stations to improve lay-ups, free throws and bank shots. * Fun shooting competitions.

Registration for each clinic is $50 and includes a Cavs Academy shooting shirt, Spalding basketball and tickets to a future Cavs home game.

Cavs Academy Scholarships presented by Chocolate Creations are also available now at CavsYouth.com. Selected athletes will receive a scholarship to cover the full cost of a Skills Training Clinic.

MONSTERS STREET HOCKEY SERIES presented by Dippin' Dots

Four sessions will take place at the FieldHouse over two days and are open to boys and girls ages 5-14, regardless of prior hockey experience. Each Street Hockey Series will have a maximum capacity of 40 participants. Registration is NOW open at clevelandmonsters.com/clinics.

Morning and afternoon sessions are available both days of the Street Hockey Series:

Thursday, July 16 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Friday, July 17 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Each one-hour session will include:

* A warmup led by the coaching staff that includes the hockey basics such as holding the stick and learning a proper stance * USA Hockey-certified instruction in the fundamentals of stick-handling, shooting, and passing

Participants can enroll with just a $5 donation to the Monsters Community Fund which includes a Monsters Grow the Game t-shirt and a ticket to a future Monsters home game.

GENERAL HEALTH AND SAFETY PROCEDURES AND PROTOCOLS FOR CLINICS HELD AT ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE

Both the Cavs Academy Skills Training Clinics and the Monster Hockey Series will feature a format that follows CDC recommendations for socially distanced events that include:

* Individual skill stations at least six feet apart on both the main court and the practice court at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. * No drills that put athletes in direct contact with each other. * At check-in, security will check bags and temperatures of each athlete and their family members. If any family member is over the temperature threshold of 100.4 degrees, the family will not be permitted to enter the building. * One family member per athlete is welcome to stay and watch the clinic. Family members will be seated at least six feet apart from each other in the lower bowl of the FieldHouse and will be required to wear a face covering at all times. Additional face coverings will be available at check-in for those who are in need. Athletes participating in the clinic are not required to wear masks. * Hand sanitizer stations will be set up at for guests to use upon entering and exiting the FieldHouse. * Athletes will be asked to bring their own individual capped water bottles labeled with their name to avoid congregating at drinking stations. Individual bottles of water and Gatorade will also be available for athletes during the clinic.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 29, 2020

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Hosts Select Initial Public Events - Cleveland Monsters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.