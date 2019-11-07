Rocket City Trash Pandas, Inline Electric Announce Partnership

MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas and Inline Electric have announced a long- term strategic partnership to include naming rights for the Inline Electric Rock Porch bar. "We are excited to have Inline Lighting and Electrical Supply join the Trash Pandas family," said Trash Pandas President and CEO Ralph Nelson.

"Inline Electric is a homegrown business that has been known throughout our region for their quality products and customer service for three decades. Since we designed the Rock Porch, I have always felt it will become everybody's favorite spot in the ballpark. We are thrilled that Inline Electric, a North Alabama business institution, has elected to sponsor it.

"The Inline Electric Rock Porch will be providing our fans with the most unique vantage point in Minor League Baseball."

As part of the agreement, Inline Lighting & Electrical Supply has been named a Founding Partner of the Trash Pandas and Toyota Field. The Inline Electric brand and logo will be prominently featured throughout the stadium, including the Inline Electric Rock Porch bar overlooking right field.

"Inline Lighting and Electrical Supply is proud to be a sponsor of the Rocket City Trash Pandas new venture in North Alabama," said Bruce Summerville, President of Inline Lighting and Electrical Supply. "Our customers in Huntsville, Athens, Sheffield, Cullman and Albertville are certainly excited to participate with us in making this a huge success for all of North Alabama."

