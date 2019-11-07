Smokies Postpone Field Restoration Due to Weather

SEVIERVILLE - The Tennessee Smokies have announced the Field Restoration at Caton's Chapel Elementary School originally scheduled for Tuesday, October 22nd has been rescheduled to Wednesday, November 13. The original date was postponed due to inclement weather.

Staff from the Tennessee Smokies, Tennessee 811, Sevier County Utility District, and Sevier County Electric organizations will spend the day assisting in renovations for the baseball/softball field at Caton's Chapel Elementary School. The organizations will create a new playing surface; reset the mound and bases; repaint, repair and clean the concession stand; fix and update the batting cage as well as other renovations to the field. Equipment will also be donated after the renovation to give the elementary school the proper tools to maintain the renovated areas.

