Rocket City Christmas Light Show Returns November 17

MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Christmas Light Show returns to Toyota Field with nearly one million Christmas Lights on display beginning Friday, November 17th.

The musically synchronized, drive-through Christmas Light Show and Winter Wonderland inside Toyota Field return for the fourth straight year and this year's theme is set as "Santa's Favorite Tales" with a nod to Jolly Ol' St. Nick's favorite tales & nursery rhymes like the Gingerbread Man, Goldilocks, Humpty Dumpty, Snow White, and many more!

"The excitement of the Christmas season is a feeling we look forward to every 'off-season'," Trash Pandas Executive Vice President and General Manager Garrett Fahrmann said. "We have welcomed more than 65,000 families to the ballpark for the Christmas Light Show and we can't wait for them to experience this year's show."

Guests can drive through 1.5 miles of displays for $30 per car. Festivities last from 5-9 p.m. each night, rain or shine. Guests can tune in to 95.5 FM for the synchronized soundtrack for the light show. Tickets are $60 for 15-passenger vans or larger vehicles. Group rates are available as well.

Full details and tickets are available at TrashPandasChristmas.com.

Admission price includes access inside Toyota Field's Winter Wonderland (open select nights, schedule at TrashPandasChristmas.com) which features:

Specially decorated Christmas Village Huts

Visits from Santa Claus and Atmosphere Characters on select nights

15-foot Giant Snow Globe

Rotating Artisan Craft & Vendors Booths

Hot Chocolate & Cider ("spiked" options available) & S'mores kits available for purchase

Rocket City Trash Pandas Foundation Tree Sale

The Trash Pandas Foundation is partnering with Fellowship of Christian Athletes, First Stop, and the Russell Hill Cancer Foundation to fund raise on the sale of Christmas Trees and proceeds will directly benefit the non-profit organizations.

The Junkyard Team Store will be open during Christmas Light Show night and have a weekly New Era hat special! A rotating New Era cap will be on-sale for just $10 with any purchase.

Corporate packages and group outings can be purchased by contacting Cory Ausderau at causderau@trashpandasbaseball.com. For additional holiday event requests, such as holiday parties or corporate gatherings, please contact Cassidy Eastham at ceastham@trashpandasbaseball.com or Michael Harris at mharris@trashpandasbaseball.com.

