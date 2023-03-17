Rockers Sign High School Standout George Wolkow, Big 12 Shortstop Cooper Kelly

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers are excited to announce the signing of two more players to this summer's upcoming roster. These two players are South Carolina commit third baseman/outfielder George Wolkow and Kansas shortstop Cooper Kelly. As a high school player, Wolkow has signed a two-year contract with the Rockers.

"George Wolkow is one of the top amateur players in the country and extremely gifted for a player of his size. Fans are going to love watching him play and his left-handed bat should be a force at Capital Credit Union Park this summer," said Rockers general manager John Fanta. "Cooper Kelly was one of the top infielders in the state of Kansas coming out of high school and his switch-hitting pedigree and ability to defend up the middle is another exciting addition to this roster."

At just 17 years old, 6-foot-7, South Carolina commit, George Wolkow has drawn a tremendous amount of national attention. Currently attending Downers Grove North High School, he's one of the top high school players in the nation who was ranked No. 6 in the class of 2024 before reclassifying to the 2023 MLB Draft class. The third baseman/corner outfielder is ranked the No. 1 third baseman in Illinois and the No. 4 at the hot corner for the entire country by Perfect Game. The decision to reclassify to the 2023 draft class for Wolkow came after competing in Perfect Game's 2021 WWBA World Championship in Jupiter, Florida. In that tournament, the 15-year old Wolkow hit .500 and played in every game. In 2022 he played for the USA National 15U Team and the All-American game at Dodger Stadium. He was also invited to the Prep Baseball Report Super 60 showcase for the top 60 underclassmen in the 2023 MLB draft class. Wolkow will look to add more high-level experience to his resume before this summer's MLB Draft, where he projects to be a high selection. If he decides to forego the draft, Wolkow has signed a 2-year contract to spend his next two summers in Green Bay.

Cooper Kelly joined the Kansas Jayhawks program as the Perfect Game No. 2 ranked shortstop in the state of Kansas. The switch-hitting middle-infielder has logged his first few collegiate appearances this spring at second base and has fared well. Kelly is hitting .231 in 13 at-bats with an extra-base hit. He recorded a multi-hit game on March 5 at Belmont, where he also scored one of his two runs of the season. Kelly also gained some summer collegiate experience on his resume as a high school senior, competing in the 2022 Futures Collegiate League where he hit .289 with 28 RBIs and 10 stolen bases. His performance in the league earned him First Team honors for the league while leading his team to the final playoff game. Kelly season continues with Kansas later today against The Citadel.

Season ticket packages, group tickets and the ever-popular Fleet Farm Flex Packs are available now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games during the summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

