Rockers Sign Catcher, Add Two Arms to Roster

Ashwaubenon, Wis.- The Green Bay Rockers have already announced the return of Texas A&M Corpus Christi outfielder Brendan Ryan and a pair of his teammates are set to join him in Green Bay this summer. The team announced today that catcher Justin Taylor along with right-handed pitcher JT Moeller have signed contracts for 2022. The team also announced the signing of University of Dayton left-handed reliever Eli Majick.

"We're excited to bring in an experienced backstop and two great arms that will add some versatility to our pitching staff," said Rockers field manager Chris Krepline.

Justin Taylor has started 15 games as he begins his junior season at Texas A&M Corpus Christi this spring after appearing in 22 games and starting 21 of them as a sophomore. Last year he batted a team-high .333 with 20 hits, four doubles, two triples and one home run. He also drove in 10 runs.

Joining his Texas A&M Corpus Christi teammates is sophomore right-handed pitcher JT Moeller. Moeller has appeared in five games this spring covering 8.2 innings and has recorded 15 strikeouts versus only one walk. Last spring, he appeared in 15 games, making two starts, and posted a 3-0 record. In 24 innings he struck out 23 batters while walking only five. Moeller is no stranger to summer baseball as he played in the Texas Collegiate League last year and posted a miniscule 0.46 ERA in 14 games. Spanning 19.1 innings on the mound, he struck out 12 batters while only issuing one walk.

Lanky, left-handed reliever Eli Majick has also been added to the pitching staff this summer. The 6-7 sophomore has pitched 3.2 innings in the early going this spring while recording 6 strikeouts and posting a 2.45 ERA. Last summer, Majick was an All-Star in the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League where he emerged as his team's closer. He appeared in 18 games, spanning 23.1 innings, and struck out 24 batters while recording 8 saves and a 4.63 ERA.

