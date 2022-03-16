Last Chance for Pit Spitters Fans to Help with Menu for 2022

Traverse City, MI - Fans of the Traverse City Pit Spitters have until Friday, March 18th at 5pm to submit ideas to be on the menu for the 2022 season.

The team launched its fourth annual Fan Food Submission contest on March 9th. Fans are being asked to submit concession items they would like to see on the Turtle Creek Stadium menu this year.

The ideas will be narrowed down and put out to the public for voting in April. The winner of that vote will be crowned champion and put on the 2022 menu! The winning submission will receive a free small suite (12 people) to a game in 2022 and a ceremonial first pitch.

In 2021, the voting was so tight, the team decided to call the race a tie and name two winners. The winning entries were the Cubano Dog, a hot dog with sliced ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickles, and mustard submitted by Matt Vail of Grand Rapids. The co-winner was a Chicken and Waffle Cone, which is a waffle cone filled with boneless wings drizzled with maple syrup submitted by Eric Schoolmaster of Traverse City.

Ideas can be submitted at www.PitSpitters.com. Photos of the items are encouraged.

The Pit Spitters begin their defense of the Northwoods League championship on Monday, May 30, in Battle Creek and their home opener is set for Friday, June 3, 2022, at 7:05pm. Season ticket packages are on sale now, and individual tickets and promotions will be released at a later date. A 2022 schedule is attached and more information about group outings and season ticket packages, please visit the Pit Spitters web site, www.PitSpitters.com or call (231) 943-0100.

