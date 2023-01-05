Save the USFL Video Archive

Rockers, Red Cross Host Blood Drive Monday, January 9

January 5, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release


HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers and the American Red Cross will host a blood drive on Monday, January 9, 2023 at Truist Point. The blood drive will run from noon until 4:30 p.m. and will be held in the Catalyst Club inside the ballpark.

Those wishing to donate may park in the stadium parking lot at 214 Lindsay Street.

To schedule an appointment, visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time

