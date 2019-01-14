Rockers Partner with Simon Jewelers for "Digging for Diamonds" Contest

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers, in conjunction with corporate partner Simon Jewelers, have announced a new promotion for the 2019 season. The Simon Jewelers "Digging for Diamonds" Contest will give fans the chance to win a diamond, courtesy of Simon Jewelers, valued at $6,000, at the Rockers August 24th home game against the York Revolution.

"We are thrilled to partner with the High Point Rockers to present a family-friendly activity like the Digging for Diamonds contest," said Gary Simon, President of Simon Jewelers. "For decades, our community has searched for a meaningful venture around which we can feel uplifted and excited while activating new city growth. The Rockers' presence in High Point is infusing our whole region with such positive energy, from job opportunities to wholesome quality of life experiences, and Simon Jewelers just had to be a part of that optimistic momentum!"

The contest, which runs until 11:59pm (EST) on Friday, August 23rd, is open to all fans 18 years old or older. Participants can enter in to the contest by submitting their names from now until August. Fans can submit entries in one of four ways. 1) Visit Simon Jewelers, located at 1345 N. Main St., #108, High Point, N.C. 27262 and follow the steps to enter there. 2) Visit the High Point Rockers Guest Services Booth, located behind home plate at BB&T Point during all home games prior to August 24th. 3) Visit the High Point Rockers website, HighPointRockers.com, and fill out an online entry form. 4) Send a 3"x5" card with your name, zip code, date of birth, email address, and phone number to: High Point Rockers, "Digging for Diamond Contest", 214 Lindsay Street, High Point, NC 27262.

At the end of each month, nine monthly winners will be announced from entries for a total of 90 winners. In addition, another 54 winners will be announced over the public address system at each home game, for a total of 144 winners. These winners will receive two tickets to a to be determined Rockers home game in 2019, as well as, two tickets to the August 24th game where they will have the chance to "dig for diamonds". Fans are limited to only one entry per legitimate email or physical address.

"On August 24th, the only diamond in downtown High Point bigger than the one from Simon Jewelers, will be the diamond known as BB&T Point," joked Ashley Kearns, Rockers Office and Retail Manager.

All 144 winners will then come on to the field at BB&T Point after the Rockers take on York and "dig for diamonds" with one lucky winner uncovering a diamond valued at $6,000. A complete list of contest rules and restrictions is available online, as well as the registration form for fans, by sliding to HighPointRockers.com.

As the excitement for the inaugural season of Rockers baseball grows, fans can still guarantee their piece of the action by purchasing 2019 season tickets. Only a $50 deposit is required to ensure a seat at all 70 home games, including the historic first home opener on Thursday, May 2nd at BB&T Point.

