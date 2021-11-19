Rockers Partner with EatStreet on Cookies with Santa Event

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - New Rockers merchandise will be available for the first time in the Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park beginning on Tuesday, December 14th as part of a Cookies with Santa event in partnership with EatStreet.

Fans will have a chance to partake in cookie decorating, meet and greet with Santa, purchase or renew ticket packages, and pick up new Rockers gear for the holidays from 4-7pm. Leaning into a timeless tradition, there will also be a Christmas tree decoration in the shape of a pickle hidden on the tree in the Fan Shop with a discount on merchandise for anyone that locates it.

Season ticket packages, group tickets and the ever-popular Fleet Farm Flex Packs are available now. The 2022 Northwoods League schedule is slated to be released in late November. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games during the summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

Founded in 2010, EatStreet is one of the largest independent online and mobile food ordering and delivery services in the U.S., based in Madison, Wisconsin. Today, EatStreet serves over 250 cities, connecting customers to more than 15,000 restaurants. To hungry diners across the country, EatStreet is the smartest shortcut from hungry to happy.

