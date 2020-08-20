Rockers Mascot to Take Part in Pop-Up Book Distribution

August 20, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release





HIGH POINT, NC - The High Point Rockers in partnership with The United Way of Greater High Point and L.E.A.P (Literacy Empowers All People) will be making a special pop-up appearance with their mascot HYPE at the Triad Food Pantry on Friday, August 21st from 10:30 - 11:30 to hand out free books. The address is 279 Eastchester Dr. Come get a book!

The Rock N' Read program was designed to help combat summer reading loss and to increase book access for children during the summer by providing free books for K-12 school aged youth. The goal is to distribute a minimum of 1,000 books to area youth. The initiative is done in conjunction with United Way of Greater High Point, High Point L.E.A.P and the High Point Rockers.

