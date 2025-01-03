Rockers Announce 2025 Northwoods League Schedule

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers have unveiled their 2025 Northwoods League schedule. The team is again slated to play 72 regular season games next summer, 36 at home, with Opening Day at Capital Credit Union Park set for Tuesday, May 27th at 6:35 against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.

The Rockers schedule features games against eight different teams out of the 24 in the circuit. Rockers opponents for 2025 are the Battle Creek Battle Jacks, Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, Lakeshore Chinooks, Madison Mallards, Rockford Rivets, Traverse City Pit Spitters, Wausau Woodchucks, and Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.

The Northwoods League, which plays two halves to determine playoff participants, will end the first half of play on June 30th with the second half beginning on July 1st. For playoffs, the divisional round is slotted to be played August 10-12, the Division Championship on August 13, with the League Championship on Thursday, August 14 or Friday, August 15, depending on travel considerations. The Northwoods League All-Star break is July 15-17 with the host city to be announced at a future date.

Highlights of the 2025 Rockers schedule include:

A wide assortment of dates to choose from, each featuring a live pre-game concert starting one hour before each game. The Rockers will play six games on Mondays; seven games on Tuesdays; six games on Wednesdays; four games on Thursdays; four games on Fridays; four games on Saturdays; and five games on Sundays. The promotional schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Rockers will host the Lakeshore Chinooks on Wednesday, July 9th for a day-night doubleheader at Capital Credit Union Park. Game one of the twin-bill will be a 12:05 start and the night game will commence at 6:35. There will be two separate openings for the doubleheader that day.

The final home game of the regular season will be Friday, August 8th against the Madison Mallards for the always popular "Fan Appreciation Night". The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm.

Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

