Robert Chayka Signs Contract Extension

December 8, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - Outfielder Robert Chayka, who started his professional career with the Wild Things in 2023, will return to the club in 2024 after signing a contract extension that was made official today by Washington. The transaction is presented by McClellands Contacting and Roofing, LLC.

In 81 games this past season, Chayka worked himself into the conversation for the Frontier League's Rookie of the Year. Ultimately, the award went to Evansville's Noah Myers, though. Chayka slashed .293/.396/.441 in his rookie season with 17 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 43 RBI. He also swiped 23 bases in 28 tries and scored 44 times. Playing primarily centerfield, he posted a .995 fielding percentage and made just one error.

Chayka slashed .336/.398/.521 in 2022 in 54 games for Kentucky Wesleyan. He scored 53 times and hit 11 doubles, a triple and nine homers while he drove in 43. In 2021 at the same school, the Chicago native played in 37 games and slashed .352/.419/.484 with nine doubles, a triple, two long balls and 16 RBI.

He played in the California Winter League last offseason, going 10-for-25 at the dish with five RBI, a batting clip tied for fourth in the CWL. Chayka spent his first two seasons of college ball at the NJCAA's Spoon River College. As a freshman in 2018, he hit .331 with nine RBI in 42 games and stole 17 bases. In 2019, he hit .423 in 46 games with 21 RBI, 40 runs and 19 stolen bases. His OPS was 1.080.

Washington is set to open its season at home Friday, May 10 against the Schaumburg Boomers. Season ticket and group packages are available for purchase now by calling 866-456-WILD or going to washingtonwildthings.com. Fans can also follow the team's social media pages and site for news on the building of the roster, including on X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and now, once again, YouTube. Search @WashWildThings, go to youtube.com/@WashWildThings or go to facebook.com/washingtonwildthings.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from December 8, 2023

Robert Chayka Signs Contract Extension - Washington Wild Things

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.