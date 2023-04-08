Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes

April 8, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







The puck drops tonight at 7:05 p.m. EST, and you can watch the game via Roanoke's HockeyTV stream or listen to the free broadcast on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network on Mixlr.

Additionally, the Dawgs have made two transactions today. Stephen Alvo has been activated from the 21-day injured reserve list, and Roshen Jaswal has been placed on the personal leave/bereavement list.

Any win by Roanoke tonight would guarantee home-ice advantage, and an overtime or shootout loss paired with any loss by Evansville tonight would also guarantee home-ice in the first round for the Dawgs.

Roanoke awaits its first-round opponent and game dates for the 2023 President's Cup Playoffs based on tonight's results. Single-game playoff tickets go on sale online on Sunday at 10 a.m. EST, are available on Monday at 10 a.m. EST at the Berglund Center box office.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2023

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.