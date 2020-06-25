Roadrunners Headquarters Moves to New Downtown Home

June 25, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the team's business headquarters in Downtown Tucson has moved.

Due to the exciting transformations taking place in and around the Tucson Convention Center and Downtown Tucson, the new headquarters will be located at 300 West Paseo Redondo.

The Roadrunners front office will have their first full day at the new Headquarters on Friday, June 26. All of the team's Hockey Operations will continue to operate out of Tucson Arena.

The new offices are a ten minute walk from Tucson Arena and located just east of Granada Avenue, north from Congress Street.

All contact information for the Roadrunners remains the same.

New Office Address:

Tucson Roadrunners

300 West Paseo Redondo

Tucson, Arizona 85701

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 25, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.