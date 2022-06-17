Roadrunners, Dusty Host Summer Read-A-Longs at Bookmans

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, owned and operated by the Arizona Coyotes, will host three Summer Read-A-Long sessions at Bookmans East on 6230 E Speedway BLVD in the latest events on the team's mascot Dusty's Summer Tour Stop. This endeavor is part of the Roadrunners ongoing community partnership with Southern Arizona and the latest installment to #RunnersSummer.

Tuesday, June 21 at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, July 19 at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, August 16 at 10 a.m.

The events are free and all children are invited the attend. There will also be crafts and Roadrunners giveaways for those in attendance.

