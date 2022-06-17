RRTV in the Community: Painting It Tucson

June 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, Arizona - Roadrunners Mural Artist Alejandra Trujillo began this week at the Boys & Girls Clubs on 3155 E Grant Road. As part of a larger beautification project for the Boys & Girls Clubs campus with several community partners, the mural is being painted on a storage container next to the DEK Hockey Rink at the club that was unveiled by the Roadrunners in 2018.

About the Artist

Alejandra Trujillo was born in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico and raised in Nogales, Arizona. She makes her home in Tucson with her husband and three children. She draws inspiration for her art from her past, her present, and what she wants for our future. She is so grateful for the love and appreciation she receives from those who come upon her art and the patrons who support her. She feels that Tucson is the perfect community to nurture her artistic soul.

Notable Murals in Southern Arizona by Alejandra Trujillo:

Hub Love Mural on Congress Street in Tucson

Santa Cruz Valley National Heritage Area mural-Nogales Sonora Border

Silversmith House Murals on Historic Silversmith House Tucson

McCoy Goddess Mural at Hotel McCoy

El Pais Motel Muralchment programs.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.