Roadrunners Announce Training Camp Roster
January 19, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
TUCSON, ARIZONA - The Tucson Roadrunners, American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today the following 24-man roster as the team opens Training Camp this week at Tucson Arena.
11 of the 24 players were part of the Roadrunners Pacific Division Championship team during the 2019-2020 season. DETAILED ROSTER HERE.
The team will announce their preseason game schedule in the coming days.
Photo By Kate Dibildox
(Players listed alphabetically by position)
FORWARDS (14):
Michael Bunting
Brayden Burke
Jeremy Gregoire
Kevin Hancock
Cameron Hebig
Jan Jenik
Matt Marcinew
Ryan McGregor
Lane Pederson
Kevin Roy
Ryan Scarfo
Blake Speers
Tyler Steenbergen
Nate Sucese
DEFENSE (7):
Cameron Crotty
Cam Dineen
Dysin Mayo
Zach Osburn
Jordan Schmaltz
Jalen Smereck
Doyle Somerby
GOALTENDERS (3):
Sean Bonar
Chris Nell
Ivan Prosvetov
