Roadrunners Announce Training Camp Roster

TUCSON, ARIZONA - The Tucson Roadrunners, American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today the following 24-man roster as the team opens Training Camp this week at Tucson Arena.

11 of the 24 players were part of the Roadrunners Pacific Division Championship team during the 2019-2020 season. DETAILED ROSTER HERE.

The team will announce their preseason game schedule in the coming days.

(Players listed alphabetically by position)

FORWARDS (14):

Michael Bunting

Brayden Burke

Jeremy Gregoire

Kevin Hancock

Cameron Hebig

Jan Jenik

Matt Marcinew

Ryan McGregor

Lane Pederson

Kevin Roy

Ryan Scarfo

Blake Speers

Tyler Steenbergen

Nate Sucese

DEFENSE (7):

Cameron Crotty

Cam Dineen

Dysin Mayo

Zach Osburn

Jordan Schmaltz

Jalen Smereck

Doyle Somerby

GOALTENDERS (3):

Sean Bonar

Chris Nell

Ivan Prosvetov

