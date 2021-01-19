Barracuda Recall Forward Krystof Hrabik

San Jose, Ca - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) along with general manager Joe Will announced today that the team has recalled forward Krystof Hrabik from the Bili Tygri Liberec of the Czech League.

In 17 games with Bili Tygri Liberec, Hrabik, 21, posted one goal, 29 penalty minutes and a minus-four rating. In addition, he skated in 12 games with HC Benatky nad Jizerou (Czech2), notching 14 points (six goals, eight assists), 34 penalty minutes and a plus-five rating. Bili Tygri Liberec is the same professional team that the Sharks signed Radim Simek from in 2017.

Prior to this season, Hrabik spent the last two years in the WHL (@TheWHL) with the Tri-City Americans (@TCAmericans) where he captained the team last year and posted 82 points (35 goals, 47 assists) and 91 penalty minutes in 105 career games. In 2019-20, Hrabik led the WHL in shorthanded goals (4).

Internationally, Hrabik represented the Czech Republic twice at the IIHF Under-20 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships (2018, 2019), appearing in 12 games while posting an assist and two penalty minutes. In 2019, he led the tournament in face-off percentage (76%).

The six-foot-four, 220-pound, Praha, Czech Republic, native was originally signed by the Barracuda on Oct. 10, 2020.

