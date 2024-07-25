RJ Sherwood and Bryan Belo Hit Homers in Victory Over the River Dragons

July 25, 2024 - Prospect League (Prospect)

Clinton LumberKings News Release







SAUGET, Ill. - The Clinton LumberKings (14-7) won their third straight game with an 8-2 victory over the Alton River Dragons (9-12) at Grizzlies BallPark on Thursday night.

RJ Sherwood hit his sixth home run of the year and is now tied for second on the Clinton LumberKings Prospect League franchise record for most home runs in a season (T-2 Jay Beshears, 2022). Bryan Belo hit a grand slam for his first home run of the season to assist in the victory over the River Dragons. A solid start from Clinton native Brenden Martin also kept the River Dragons off the board for most of the night.

Clinton got on the board early when RJ Sherwood launched a two-run homer to right-center in the first inning, scoring Jalen Martinez and setting the tone for the game. The LumberKings extended their lead in the seventh inning, capitalizing on a wild pitch by the River Dragons' Brock Brown that allowed James Hackett to score. Jalen Martinez followed with an RBI single, driving in Byron Blaise to make it 4-0.

Alton managed to cut into the lead in the bottom of the seventh. Erik Broekemeier drew a bases-loaded walk, bringing home RJ LaRocco Jr., but the River Dragons could not further capitalize, leaving the bases loaded.

The LumberKings put the game out of reach in the eighth inning when Belo smashed a grand slam to left field, driving in Blaise, Hackett, and Jaden Hackbarth, extending Clinton's lead to 8-1. Alton's only other run came in the ninth inning with a solo home run by Luke Melton.

Clinton's pitching staff delivered a strong performance. Starter Brenden Martin pitched four scoreless innings, allowing just three hits while striking out three. Tyler Welch (1-1) earned the win, allowing one run on two hits in 2.2 innings. Jackson Bruno and Hayden Vickroy combined to close out the final 2.1 innings, with Vickroy surrendering one run on a Melton homer.

Alton's Gavin Kinworthy (3-2) took the loss, pitching five innings and allowing two runs on two hits. The River Dragons bullpen struggled, particularly in the eighth inning when Matthew Brown allowed four runs on three walks and a hit in just 0.2 innings.

Karson Grout extended his hitting streak to four straight games with his single in the eighth inning, his RBI streak ends at three games. Jalen Martinez stood out for the LumberKings, going 3-for-5 with an RBI and a double. RJ Sherwood and Bryan Belo each added home runs, with Belo collecting four RBIs on his grand slam. Despite the loss, Alton's RJ LaRocco Jr. and Luke Melton each had two hits, with Melton's solo shot providing a brief spark in the ninth.

The LumberKings play a doubleheader on Thursday against the Normal CornBelters. First pitch for game one is set for 5:00 p.m. with game two set for 6:30 p.m. or 30 minutes after the final out of game one. Fans can join in on the action by tuning into 100.3 WCCI-FM or wcciradio.com or purchasing a PLTV subscription to watch every LumberKings home and road game this season.

• Discuss this story on the Prospect League message board...





Prospect League Stories from July 25, 2024

RJ Sherwood and Bryan Belo Hit Homers in Victory Over the River Dragons - Clinton LumberKings

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.