Rivermen Sign Devine & Crowder, Release Ronan & Hunter

November 25, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced on Monday that they signed forwards Garrett Devine & Cole Crowder while at the same time releasing forwards Brendan Ronan and Ryan Hunter.

Devine, a native of Windsor, Colorado, comes to Peoria after a stint with the Maine Mariners of the ECHL. Devine played 11 games with the Mariners this season and six more last season for 17 games total. Before jumping to professional hockey, Devine played three seasons with Providence College (NCAA-DI) where his father Mark was a captain during the 1992-93 season. Devine finished his college career at the Division III level with the University of New England where he accumulated 32 points (19 goals, 14 ass ists) in two seasons.

Crowder, a native of Sudbury, Ontario in Canada, is in his first professional season having played five games with the Worcester Railers in the ECHL. Crowder had no points but 13 penalty minutes in his short stint in the ECHL. Before moving up to professional hockey, Crowder played for two years in the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League and another season played ACHA college hockey with Sault College in Canada.

The Rivermen will be back in action on Friday, November 29 as they host the Quad City Storm at Carver Arena for a 7:15 pm puck drop. Peoria will then hit the road to conclude the weekend in Moline, Illinois against the Storm on Saturday, November 30.

