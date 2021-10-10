Rivermen Add Several Defensemen to Start Training Camp

Peoria, IL - As they get set to start training camp this weekend the Rivermen are happy to announce the signing of four veteran defenseman for the upcoming season.

Skyler Smutek returns to the Rivermen after a brief stint with the Pensacola Ice Flyers in 2020-21. In his first year with Peoria in 19-20, Smutek registered 10 assists and was a plus-11 in 35 games played. This season will mark Smutek's 5th year playing in the Southern Professional Hockey League.

Defenseman Jake Hamilton also returns to Peoria after being idle last season due to COVID-19. Hamilton, who has seen stints in the ECHL with Jacksonville and Kansas City, earned 31 points and was a plus-39 in his previous two seasons with the Rivermen, dating back to the 2018-19 campaign.

Brandon McMartin, a Toronto-born blueliner, will also be returning to Peoria following a successful 2019-20 season that saw him net 16 points (one goal, 15 assists) and was a plus-10. Peoria is McMartin's third SPHL team since 2018.

Finally, the Rivermen are happy to welcome back veteran defenseman Brandon Rumble. Rumble first came to Peoria in 2017 where he played 53 games and garnered 16 assists with a plus-12. The following year, in 2018, Rumple stared in 10 games for the Rivermen before getting a call-up to the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals. The native of Ottawa, Ontario, started the 19-20 season with Norfolk before coming back to Peoria to play in 21 games before the season was canceled due to COVID.

The Rivermen are excited to start their preseason training camp at the Owen's Center this Saturday, October 9.

