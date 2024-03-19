RiverDogs Unveil Complete 2024 Promotions Schedule

Charleston, SC - With just over three weeks remaining until the first pitch of the 2024 season is thrown, the Charleston RiverDogs announced their complete promotions schedule on Tuesday afternoon. The team will open the campaign at home with a three-game weekend series heavily focused on celebrating the team's Carolina League championship three-peat. Throughout the summer, a variety of family friendly theme nights include Boy Band Night, Pickleball Night, RiverDogs Summer Games, Marvel's© Defenders of the Diamond and Big Top Charleston.

Opening Weekend presented by Nucor Steel Berkeley

Opening Night presented by REV Federal Credit Union - April 5

Make plans to join us for all of the pomp and circumstance that comes along with opening night! The start of a new season is even more enjoyable when you are coming off of a third straight title. The season will get underway with a magnet schedule giveaway for the first 3,500 fans and a post-game fireworks show. We also encourage fans to wear red as we celebrate the military on a Boeing Red Shirt Friday.

Replica Ring Giveaway presented by Nucor Steel Berkeley - April 6

We think the title of "champion" has a nice ring to it. So much so that we want to get our fans involved! The first 2,000 fans to enter the ballpark will receive a replica of the team's 2023 Carolina League championship rings featuring the famed Ravenel Bridge. Make sure to find your seat early to watch returning members of the championship team receive their rings in a pre-game ceremony.

Dog Dynasty Celebration - April 7

Celebrate the RiverDogs winning back-to-back-to-back championships in the most fitting way possible: with your dog! That's right, the first Sunday game of the season will be a very special dog day at The Joe. Bring your pup to check out the brand-new puppy playground courtesy of Camp Bow Wow! In addition, the first 1,500 fans 12 and under will receive a Charlie T. RiverDog Dog Dynasty poster showcasing our lovable mascot with all of the hardware collected by the team over the last three seasons. It's also the first MUSC Health Family Sunday of the season with free parking and an opportunity for kids 12 and under to run the bases after the game.

Save the Date

Championship Bobblehead Series

We think you'll want to mark these dates on your calendar right away. Three of the most prominent players from the RiverDogs three-consecutive championship seasons will be forever immortalized in bobblehead form. Even better, the three individual bobbles will come together to form a unique scene on top of a CV-10 naval ship. Make sure you are here to complete the set!

Curtis Mead (2021) - April 17

Carson Williams (2022) - June 19

Xavier Isaac (2023) - August 21

Mother's Day - May 12

Join us at The Joe as we celebrate all moms! Maternal, adoptive, foster, however you're a mother, we want to honor you! We figured moms out there might appreciate a little rest and relaxation at the ballpark without their children tugging on their sleeves. To help make that possible, Kids Zone is FREE all night long! Thanks for everything you do!

Patriotic Weekend - July 4, 5, 6

There is nothing more American than baseball, fireworks and a celebration of those who serve the red, white and blue. This weekend will check those boxes and more. For the third year in a row, we are excited to play at home on July 4. That contest always provides one of the best atmospheres of the season. The game will be followed by our largest fireworks show of the year! We'll return to the ballpark the next night and shoot off more fireworks, thanks to REV Federal Credit Union, in our typical Friday tradition on July 5. The team will be wearing red jerseys and fans are also encouraged to wear red in support of the military. Finally, the weekend concludes on Saturday with a Military Appreciation Night. Alongside Boeing, the team is once again hosting three nights dedicated to the military scattered throughout the 2024 schedule. Military members and their families can attend the game for free!

Swampy Joe - July 24

We don't mean to sound too ogreish, but what are you doing in our swamp? On this night, the Joe and its marsh next door will resemble the home of everyone's favorite ogre. The ballpark will take on a swampy appearance and between-inning games will feature pin the tail on the donkey and a Scottish accent competition. The rest of the league will surely be green with envy.

Pickleball Night - June 5

We "dink" we have a night in mind that is sure to be a smash. On this evening, we will celebrate the fastest growing sport in America...pickleball! If you think that a dillball, filafel and flapjack are solely food-related, we'll help teach you where they fit into the game. There is also a kitchen, but that's not related to food either....don't worry we'll explain. You might even have an opportunity to meet the Volley Llama.

Big Top Charleston - June 8

Ladies! Gentlemen! Boys and Girls! Come one, come all, to a spectacle you'll have to see to believe. Join the RiverDogs as we turn The Joe into a circus that would make Mr. Barnum proud. Do you know what the RiverDogs and a circus have in common? We each have three rings!

Mean Hot Days - July 25

You know what would be cruel this summer? If we didn't let you get into your baseball era! Tough start to the week? Shake it off and realize that you belong with us. We'll certainly have bad blood with Kannapolis on this Thursday.

Weekly Promotions (Standard Start Times Listed)

Tuesdays (7:05 p.m.) - Dog Day presented by Twisted Tea

We wouldn't dare end the tradition of bringing your four-legged friend to a game once per homestand, but we would dare to make it even more paw-some! Pup Cups will be available at Scoops along the marsh for $2 to start each homestand! Tuesday games are presented by 96.9 The Wolf.

Wednesdays (7:05 p.m.) - Wicked Wednesdays presented by Wicked Weed

You never know what is in store on a Wednesday at The Joe this season. Keep an eye out for giveaways, specialty jerseys, and any other goofy ideas we whip up! Wednesday games are presented by 105.5 The Bridge.

Thursdays (7:05 p.m.) - Thirsty Thursday© presented by Budweiser

There is a reason Thursday nights at The Joe provide one of the best atmospheres in Minor League Baseball. As always, $1 beers are available throughout the ballpark all night long thanks to Budweiser. If you are ready for a party, make sure to head to Ashley View Pub where DJ DollaMenu will be on the turntables and popular tailgate games will be set up. Thursdays are presented by 95sx and Z93.3.

Fridays (7:05 p.m.) - Boeing Red Shirt Friday/Post-Game Fireworks presented by REV Federal Credit Union

There are 11 Friday fireworks shows scheduled throughout the 2024 season. To start every weekend, fans can enjoy the best fireworks show in the Lowcountry set to an assortment of musical themes. In addition, the RiverDogs and Boeing will shine a spotlight on active duty and retired military members and their families. The team will wear special red jerseys on the field and encourage fans to wear red as well . Fridays are presented by 103.5 WEZL.

Saturdays (6:05 p.m.) - Saturday Show at The Joe

Giveaways, live performances, ridiculous promotions...when you come to a RiverDogs game on a Saturday night, everything is on the table. We can promise you won't leave disappointed. Saturdays are presented by 92.5 Kickin' Country and 101.7 Chuck FM.

Sundays (5:05 p.m.) - MUSC Health Family Sundays

You'll want to make sure to bring the whole family to the ballpark to cap off every homestand. Parking is free! Before, during and after each Sunday home game we will make it all about the kids. From the video board to between innings contests and even the opportunity to run the bases, Sundays are sure to be a memorable day for the whole family. Make sure to join the MUSC Children's Health Kids Club for added perks. Sundays are presented by Mix 95.9 and Star 99.7.

A Dog by Any Other Name (Alternate Jerseys)

Boy Band Night - April 20

Get in sync with the RiverDogs as we wear boy band inspired jerseys! Load up your Walkman with the greatest hits from the 90s and 2000s, throw on your baggiest pair of denim and frost those tips like it's 2006! The jerseys worn on the field will be auctioned after the game.

Halloween Night - May 25

What did the dog say to the trick or treaters? Happy Howl-O-Ween! Join the RiverDogs and Southern Screams as we turn The Joe into a haunted house the Addams Family would be jealous of! Unique jerseys worn by the players will be available via auction.

Margaritaville Night - July 13

Lost saltshakers can be found at The Joe on Margaritaville night! Help us celebrate the life and legacy of former minority-owner, Jimmy Buffett, as we turn things tropical. Players will wear special edition jerseys that are sure to "fly" off the auction boards.

RiverDogs Summer Games - July 27

Charlie and Chelsea are going for gold!! Celebrate the start of the world's premier international sporting event with the RiverDogs as we host our very own version at The Joe. Themed jerseys will be available in an auction taking place throughout the contest.

Friends© Night - August 24

We'll be there for youuuuuuu! Seriously though, grab your best "Friends" and come down to The Joe as we turn the ballpark into Central Perk. Players will wear "Friends" themed jerseys that will be available via auction.

Marvel's© Defenders of the Diamond - May 11

The RiverDogs always take it upon themselves to defend the home turf at The Joe. We'll take it to another level on this Saturday. The team will be wearing a custom RiverDogs-themed jersey created by Marvel. We encourage you to dress up as your favorite Marvel Super Hero and take part in a costume contest for a special prize.

Perros Santos - June 9, July 14, August 20

The RiverDogs continue to celebrate Charleston's Hispanic community by taking the field as Perros Santos de Charleston for three games throughout the 2024 campaign. The team will celebrate the local Latin American culture with music, Spanish-speaking public address announcers, food specials and much more. Perros Santos nights are presented by MUSC Health and Berkeley Electric Cooperative.

Charleston Boiled Peanuts - May 9, June 4, August 7

As they have since the 2018 season, the team will suit up to honor the preferred salty snack of the Lowcountry---the boiled peanut, in partnership with Luray Peanut Company.

Charleston Rainbows - July 9

The RiverDogs will wear special Charleston Rainbows uniforms, presented by MUSC Health. The jerseys are an ode to the team's former nickname and feature Charleston's famous Rainbow Row wrapped around the front and back.

Larry Doby Weekend- June 22-23

The RiverDogs and their opponent, the Lynchburg Hillcats, will wear Negro League jerseys and honor the Cannon Street All-Stars as part of a packed Larry Doby Weekend presented by MUSC Health. In 1947, Doby became the first African American player to play in the American League. On Saturday, the RiverDogs will suit up as the Newark Eagles, while Lynchburg will sport the uniforms of the Homestead Grays.

Holy City Jerseys - April 7, May 12, July 28, August 11, August 25, September 1

The RiverDogs will pay homage to Charleston's nickname "The Holy City" by wearing special uniforms on six Sundays throughout the campaign. The team will sport a jersey that features a Rays light blue color scheme topped with the popular caps that display an interlocking "HC" logo with a halo above the "H".

