RiverDogs Unveil 2022 Schedule

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Fresh off of their first championship in franchise history, the Charleston RiverDogs have set their sights on a repeat in 2022. On Wednesday, the team unveiled a 132-game schedule that begins at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on Friday, April 8 against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. 9 of the other 11 teams that make up the Low-A East will visit Charleston at least once during the campaign.

The RiverDogs will open the season at The Joe for the second year in a row, this time with nine consecutive home games. The team will play three games against Myrtle Beach April 8-10, followed by a six-game series against the Columbia Fireflies from April 12-17. Other home games set for marquee dates include Easter Sunday (April 17 vs. Columbia), Mother's Day (May 8 vs. Fayetteville) and Independence Day (July 4 vs. Augusta).

Like the 2021 schedule, the 2022 slate consists primarily of six-game series with two three-game series at home against Myrtle Beach. There is a four-day break scheduled around the Major League Baseball All-Star Game from July 18-21. The regular season will end on September 11 in Columbia with a postseason to follow. The playoff format for 2022 has not been announced.

The schedule features 66 home games and 66 road games. The RiverDogs will play every team in the league at least once. The team will battle South Division rivals Augusta, Columbia and Myrtle Beach 24 times each (12 at home and 12 on the road). They will play 12 games (6 at home and 6 on the road) against Salem, Fayetteville, Down East and Lynchburg and one series against Delmarva (home) and Fredericksburg (road). The RiverDogs will not play the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers and Carolina Mudcats.

Fans will have the most opportunities to see the RiverDogs in the early months of the campaign. Following the season-opening nine-game homestand, the club hits the road for the remainder of April. However, 18 of the team's 26 games in May will be played in the Holy City. The RiverDogs will host 12 games in June, 15 in July, 8 in August and 4 in September. The schedule includes home games on 10 Thursdays, 12 Fridays, 12 Saturdays and 12 Sundays.

The full 2022 schedule is available here. Game times and a promotional schedule will be released at a later date.

RiverDogs season tickets, flexible ticket plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS).

