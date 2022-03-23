RiverDogs Unveil 2022 Promotions Schedule

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs released their 2022 promotions schedule on Tuesday afternoon as less than three weeks remain until the first pitch of the 2022 season is thrown at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. This season's slate of promotions will reflect on the past in a couple of ways. The schedule includes plenty of giveaways and tributes to the 2021 team's incredible run to the first championship in franchise history. In addition, following a campaign that began with limited capacity and access to the field, the RiverDogs are excited to ramp up the wackiness and antics, for which prior to the pandemic, the organization was widely recognized. The new season includes six months, eight opponents, 10 homestands and a whole bunch of fun at The Joe.

Highlights of the 2022 promotions calendar are listed below. To view the full schedule click here.

Championship Celebration Weekend presented by Nucor Steel

Giveaway each night on opening weekend!

Opening Night: 2022 Season Premiere - April 8

On Opening Night presented by REV Federal Credit Union, the RiverDogs will begin their quest for a repeat after securing the franchise's first championship in 2021. Fans will receive a 2022 magnet schedule at the gate and have the opportunity to take pictures with the championship trophy. The night will begin with parachuters flying in the American flag and end with the first fireworks show, presented by REV Federal Credit Union, of the season. We also encourage fans to wear red as we celebrate the military on a Boeing Red Shirt Friday.

Championship Ring Ceremony - April 9

This night will have a really nice RING to it, trust us. The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a replica championship ring, presented by Nucor Steel. Before the game, our returning players and coaches will receive their rings in an on-field ceremony. The team will also unveil a large tribute to the championship winning team on this evening. After the game, stick around for a championship-themed post-game light show.

Kid's Opening Day - April 10

We know Opening Night was Friday, but we'll do it again with a focus on the kids! As is the case every Sunday, all parking is free. Children under the age of 12 will receive a special championship card set presented by Nucor Steel, when they enter the ballpark. On an MUSC Health Family Sunday, we will also welcome youngsters to run the bases on the field following the game. During the game, we'll feature kid's illustrations as our player headshots and have children serving as PA announcer and in-game host. Finally, we will unveil the revamped version of our Kids Club!

Save the Date

Toilet Paper Night Part Deuce - April 16

It may have sounded like a crappy idea last year, but it turned out to be great so we thought we would roll out TP Night #2. All fans still in attendance will receive a roll of toilet paper as soon as the final out is recorded. We'll then count down and treat the ballpark like your high school math teacher's house. In addition, we'll celebrate our third-floor bathroom receiving a 10/10 rating on @charlestonbathroom by giving folks a rare glimpse of the luxurious lavatory. Throughout the night, we will mix in plenty of games and contests involving toilet paper. Wipe your schedule clean for this one.

Used Car Salesman Appreciation - May 7

Used car salesmen are people too. We have days dedicated to appreciating mothers, fathers, teachers, dentists and DJs. We are taking it upon ourselves to champion the people who sold us our first cars. The night will include a car sales competition, inflatable tube dancers and a kids motorized vehicle car show.

Military Appreciation Nights presented by Boeing - May 18, July 7, August 13

The RiverDogs will three separate gigantic tributes to military members throughout the season. Members of the military will receive a free ticket to the game by calling the RiverDogs box office. The team will make their new inductions into the Hall of Honor prior to each game. These games will feature a color guard and a live performance of God Bless America during the seventh inning stretch. In addition to these nights, the RiverDogs and Boeing will once again honor a military family of the game each night during the 2022 season. Honorees receive all-inclusive tickets to the Segra Club and recognition during the game.

Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond - June 25

The RiverDogs always take it upon themselves to defend the home turf at The Joe. We'll take it to another level on this Saturday. The team will be wearing special Captain America jerseys, and Captain America himself will be seen around the ballpark. We encourage you to dress up as your favorite Marvel Super Hero and take part in a costume contest for a special prize. If you are a fan of this one, make sure to join us again on September 3 for Marvel Super Hero© Night!

Independence Day Celebration presented by First National Bank (6:35 p.m.) - July 4

For the first time since 2018, the RiverDogs will play a home game on July 4! There is no better way to celebrate our independence than enjoying America's pastime followed by the largest fireworks show of the season set to a medley of All-American music.

Anime Night II- July 30

Kamehameha!!! Grab your shuriken and help us take down our aite from Down East on this night celebrating iconic Japanese animation. The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a special RiverDogs anime poster. Also, be sure to dress up and take part in our cosplay contest.

Bite Night - August 13

25 years ago, in the heat of battle, one famous boxer bit off more than he could chew in the ring. We'll pay homage to this infamous occurrence by teaming with the Pillow Fight Championship to host live pillow fight exhibitions at The Joe following the game. The first 1,000 fans will receive a stress ball shaped like an ear, and there will be specials on (ears of) corn.

Weekly Promotions

Tuesdays (7:05 p.m.) - Dog Day presented by Twisted Tea

We wouldn't dare end the tradition of bringing your four-legged friend to a game once per homestand! For the second straight season, the RiverDogs invite you to bring your pup to The Joe for each Tuesday home game. In addition, enjoy $2 hot dogs and beer. Tuesday games are presented by 96.9 The Wolf.

Wednesdays (7:05 p.m.) - Wicked Wednesday presented by Wicked Weed

Make sure to keep an eye out for weekly wicked ticket deals. Every Wednesday we will also focus our attention on local businesses and food concepts.

Thursdays (7:05 p.m.) - Thirsty Thursday© presented by Budweiser

There is a reason Thursday nights at The Joe provide one of the best atmospheres in Minor League Baseball. As always, $1 beers are available throughout the ballpark all night long. Enjoy live music in the Ashley View Pub courtesy of a live DJ. Bottoms up! Thursdays are presented by 95SX.

Fridays (7:05 p.m.) - Boeing Red Shirt Friday/Post-Game Fireworks presented by REV Federal Credit Union

There are 12 Friday fireworks shows scheduled throughout the 2022 season. Every Friday night, fans can enjoy the best fireworks show in the Lowcountry set to an assortment of musical themes. In addition, the RiverDogs will shine a spotlight on active duty and retired military members and their families, while the team wears their brand new red alternates on the field. The red jerseys will be auctioned to fans at the end of the season. Fridays are presented by 103.5 WEZL and Live 5 News.

Saturdays (6:05 p.m.) - Saturdays Live at The Joe

Giveaways, live performances, ridiculous promotions...when you come to a RiverDogs game on a Saturday night you never know what is going to happen. We can promise one thing...you won't leave disappointed. Also, following every Saturday contest there will be additional entertainment following the game including stadium light shows. Saturdays are presented by 92.5 Kickin' Country, 101.7 Chuck FM and FOX 24.

Sundays (5:05 p.m.) - MUSC Health Family Sundays

You'll want to make sure to bring the whole family to the ballpark to cap off every homestand. Parking is free! Before, during and after each Sunday home game we will make it all about the kids. From the video board to between innings contests and even the opportunity to run the bases, Sundays are sure to be a memorable day for the whole family. Make sure to join the MUSC Children's Health Kids Club for added perks. Sundays are presented by Mix 95.9, Star 99.7 and ABC News 4.

A Dog by Any Other Name (Alternate Uniforms)

Charleston Pals 100 Year Championship Anniversary - May 21

Everyone knows that we won a championship last season. It was a pretty big deal because the city of Charleston hadn't seen a professional baseball championship in a loooooooong time. In fact, the last time it happened was 100 years ago thanks to the Charleston Pals. We figured it was only appropriate to honor Rabbit Benton, Godfrey Brogan and the rest of the squad that brought the South Atlantic Association championship to Hampton Park. We'll wear Pals jerseys and take you back through time to the summer of 1922.

Perros Santos - May 5, May 22, July 31

The RiverDogs will celebrate Charleston's Hispanic community by taking the field as Perros Santos de Charleston for three games throughout the 2022 campaign. The team will celebrate the local Latin American culture with music, Spanish-speaking public address announcers, food specials and much more. Perros Santos nights are presented by MUSC Health.

Charleston Boiled Peanuts - May 26, July 23, August 31

Once again, the team will suit up to honor the preferred salty snack of the Lowcountry---the boiled peanut, in partnership with Luray Peanuts.

Charleston Rainbows Pride Night - August 10

The RiverDogs will wear special Charleston Rainbows uniforms, presented by Charleston PRIDE and MUSC Health.

Salute to the Negro Leagues on Larry Doby Weekend/The Nine - June 11-12

The RiverDogs will wear Negro League jerseys and Cannon Street All-Stars jerseys in a Salute to the Negro Leagues on Larry Doby Weekend presented by MUSC Health. In 1947, Doby became the first African-American player to play in the American League. On Saturday, the RiverDogs will suit up as the Newark Eagles, while Columbia will sport the uniforms of the Homestead Grays. To close the week, the team will don the duds of the Cannon Steet All-Stars, the 1955 South Carolina State Little League champions. This weekend will also involve the launching of the RiverDogs participation in "The Nine", MiLB's new outreach platform designed to celebrate the historic impact numerous Black baseball pioneers made on the sport. The initiative is named after the number Jackie Robinson wore during his only season in Minor League Baseball with the Montreal Royals.

Holy City Jerseys - April 10, April 17, May 8, May 29, June 26, July 10, July 24, August 14, September 4

The RiverDogs will pay homage to Charleston's nickname as "The Holy City" by wearing special uniforms on nine Sundays throughout the campaign. The team will sport brand new jerseys with the popular caps featuring an interlocking "HC" logo with a halo above the "H".

*All promotions are subject to change.*

Opening Night presented by REV Federal Credit Union is Friday, April 8 as the RiverDogs welcome the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to The Joe. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are already available at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information.

