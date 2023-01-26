RiverDogs to Host Job Fairs for Gameday Roles
January 26, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release
Charleston, SC - In preparation for the upcoming 2023 season, the Charleston RiverDogs will host job fairs on Saturday, January 28 and Saturday, February 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. Opportunities are available for qualified candidates to fill several part-time, seasonal positions for the RiverDogs 66 home games.
Positions include a variety of roles for applicants with varying levels of experience. The work environment at The Joe is full of energy and based around the idea of creating fun. RiverDogs employees are relied upon to foster a fun and enjoyable environment for guests at the ballpark. Some of the available positions include:
Food & Beverage cooks at any level of experience (cooking with a smoker is a plus!)
Restaurant Cook/Food Prep for Segra Club
Cashiers
Picnic Staff
Servers
Food Runners
Grounds Crew
Ushers
Ticket Scanners
ID Checkers
Kids Zone Staff
Janitorial Staff
Parking Squad
Gameday Production Crew
Applicants are encouraged to dress appropriately and bring two forms of ID.
The RiverDogs have set their sights on a third consecutive championship in 2023. The full schedule is available here. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.
Carolina League Stories from January 26, 2023
RiverDogs to Host Job Fairs for Gameday Roles - Charleston RiverDogs
Fireflies Announce 2023 Theme Nights - Columbia Fireflies
