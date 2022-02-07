RiverDogs to Hold Job Fairs for Gameday Positions

Charleston, SC - In preparation for the 2022 season, the Charleston RiverDogs will host job fairs on Saturday, February 12 and Saturday, February 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. Opportunities remain for qualified candidates to fill several part-time, seasonal positions for RiverDogs home games.

Positions are available in a variety of roles for applicants with varying levels of experience. The work environment at The Joe is full of energy and based around the idea of creating fun. RiverDogs employees are relied upon to foster a fun and enjoyable environment for guests at the ballpark. Some of the available positions include:

Food & Beverage cooks at any level of experience (cooking with a smoker is a plus!)

Restaurant Cook/Food Prep for Segra Club

Cashiers

Picnic Staff

Servers

Food Runners

Grounds Crew

Stadium Operations Assistant

Ushers

Ticket Scanners

ID Checkers

Kids Zone Staff

Janitorial Staff

Parking Squad

Gameday Production Crew

Applicants are encouraged to dress appropriately and bring two forms of ID.

The RiverDogs will open the 2022 season at home against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Friday, April 8. Season tickets, flexible ticket plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information.

