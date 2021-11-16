RiverDogs to Auction "Holy City" Jerseys to Benefit MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital

November 16, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release







CHARLESTON, S.C. - Fans of the Charleston RiverDogs will have the opportunity to bid on game-used jerseys from some of the most talented players to take the field at The Joe over the past five seasons, the team announced on Tuesday. Beginning Thursday, November 18 at 10:00 a.m., the RiverDogs will auction several of their alternate "Holy City" jerseys with proceeds benefitting the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital. The auction will run until Monday, November 29 at 7:00 p.m.

Primarily worn for Sunday home games, the "Holy City" jerseys were unveiled in 2016. The team first sported them on April 10, 2016 and last wore them on September 25, 2021 in game four of the Low-A East Championship Series. The RiverDogs donned the uniforms several times during the most recent season on the way to claiming the first professional baseball championship for the city of Charleston since 1922.

The white jerseys feature navy blue pinstripes with the words "Holy City" displayed across the chest in blue with gold trim. The "H" in Holy City has a halo sitting on top of it. The jerseys were unveiled to embrace Charleston's "Holy City" moniker that has defined the community as a place of unity for centuries.

Twenty jerseys will be auctioned via the Charleston RiverDogs page on the MiLB Auctions website. Fans will be able to bid on game-worn jerseys from 2021 RiverDogs like Alika Williams, Osleivis Basabe, Heriberto Hernandez, Diego Infante, Curtis Mead, Seth Johnson, Taj Bradley, Colby White, Ian Seymour and Cole Wilcox, as well as jerseys belonging to former RiverDogs and current MLB players Hoy Park, Roansy Contreras, Luis Gil, Nestor Cortes and Chris Gittens.

The RiverDogs will open the 2022 season at home against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Friday, April 8. Season tickets, flexible ticket plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from November 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.