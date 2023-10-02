RiverDogs Set Start Times for 2024 Home Games

Charleston, SC - Having recently completed a championship three-peat in the Carolina League, the Charleston RiverDogs have turned their attention to the 2024 season. On Monday, the team announced game times for their 66 home games that make up next season's slate. The team is set to open the 2024 season at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, April 5 at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

Consistent with the last three years, 2024 home schedule primarily consists of six-game series running from Tuesday-Sunday. There is a four-day break scheduled around the Major League Baseball All-Star Game from July 15-18. The regular season will end on September 8 in Fayetteville with a four-team postseason to follow.

Standard start times for RiverDogs home games will remain 7:05 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 6:05 p.m. on Saturday and 5:05 p.m. on Sunday. There are two exceptions to those standard times. On April 16, the RiverDogs will host the Columbia Fireflies for an 11:05 a.m. Education Day. It will represent the team's first morning start since the 2019 season. Later in the season, the team hosts the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on July 4 featuring a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. Start times are subject to change.

"We are excited to have our start times in place for next season at this early juncture of the offseason," said RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols. "I am especially looking forward to hosting our first Education Day in five years. Those types of events are a staple around Minor League Baseball and the energy the children bring to the ballpark is fun to witness."

The RiverDogs have begun the process of building the promotions schedule for the 2024 season. The team will unveil the full list of theme nights and giveaways later in the offseason. The complete game schedule with start times for home games can be found here.

