RiverDogs' Season Ends in Extra Innings on Walk-off Double by T.J. McCants

September 13, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Kannapolis, NC - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers advanced to the Carolina League Championship Series with a walk-off 2-1 win over the Charleston RiverDogs in 11 innings on Friday night. The RiverDogs entered the inning with a 1-0 lead, but a throwing error allowed the Cannon Ballers to tie the game and T.J. McCants followed with the game-winning RBI double. The RiverDogs run of championships ends at three.

Neither team scored for the first 10 innings of contest as pitching dominated all night. In the top of the final frame, Enderson Delgado was placed at second base. Adrian Santana and Aidan Smith both struck out against Mark McLaughlin. With Delgado still at second, Emilien Pitre came through with an RBI single to left that gave the RiverDogs a 1-0 lead.

Andy Rodriguez, who had already worked 2.0 scoreless innings came back out to try and close the game. With Sam Antonacci at second base, George Wolkow moved the runner to third with a right-side grounder. Rodriguez knocked down a comebacker in Alec Makarewicz's at-bat, but his throw to the plate sailed wide and allowed the tying run to score and the winning run to advance into scoring position. McCants took advantage with his game-winning line drive over the head of Jhon Diaz.

Each team finished with six hits. Trevor Harrison was brilliant in his playoff debut, allowing just one hit over 5.0 strong innings. He struck out six. Hayden Snelsire followed with 3.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen, surrendering just three hits of his own. Rodriguez was charged with two unearned runs and took the loss.

