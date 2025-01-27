RiverDogs Put 2025 Single-Game Tickets on Sale

January 27, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston, SC - The first pitch of the 2025 Charleston RiverDogs season is just over two months away. On Monday morning, the team announced that single-game tickets are now on sale. Coinciding with that announcement, the Tampa Bay Rays Single-A affiliate revealed the list of weekly promotions, including the return of staples like Thirsty Thursday© presented by Budweiser and REV Federal Credit Union Friday Fireworks. Once again, all tickets will be received digitally and accessible on a mobile device.

"Despite the recent snowfall making this harder to believe, baseball season is right around the corner here in the Lowcountry," said RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols. "Once again, we are excited to offer our fans the opportunity to purchase tickets to games of their choice this early in the year. Our staff has been hard at work ensuring that we continue to provide one of the best game experiences in Minor League Baseball as the team aims to make a playoff run for the fifth straight year."

The complete promotions schedule will be released in the coming weeks. However, weekly staples are listed below:

Dog Day Tuesdays presented by Twisted Tea - The ballpark is open to canines for the first game of each homestand.

Wild Card Wednesday presented by Wicked Weed - A special giveaway or a ticket offer you can't miss...keep an eye out for a creative, new promotion each week.

Thirsty Thursday© presented by Budweiser - $1 beer and live music in the ballpark all night help make the atmosphere on Thursdays at The Joe one of the best in all of Minor League Baseball.

Friday Night Fireworks presented by REV Federal Credit Union/Boeing Red Shirt Friday - Enjoy the best fireworks show in the Lowcountry after every Friday game. Be sure to wear red just like the team on the field in support of active and retired military members and their families.

Saturday Show at The Joe - This night is reserved for some of the largest promotions and theme nights of the year.

MUSC Health Family Sunday - The final game of the homestand is always centered around children. From kid-themed trivia and promotions to the chance to run the bases after the game, Sundays are a great day for the whole family. Parking is also free!

Single-game buyers can now reserve seats for the 66-game home schedule at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. Opening Night, presented by REV Federal Credit Union, is scheduled for April 4 at 7:05 p.m. Myrtle Beach will be the opponent for the entirety of Opening Weekend presented by Nucor Steel April 4-6. The remainder of the schedule includes visits from the Hickory Crawdads, Columbia Fireflies, Salem Red Sox, Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, Augusta GreenJackets and Lynchburg Hillcats.

Ticket prices at the Joe remain one of the best values in Charleston. For those desiring an upscale experience in the Segra Club- featuring an air-conditioned luxury interior with gourmet all you can eat food, beer, and wine- limited single game tickets are now available. In addition, fans have the ability to create a fully seamless experience at the ballpark for friends and family by adding loaded value to their tickets for use at concession stands or the team store. Fans may also secure parking in advance, creating a wholly touchless and stress-free evening at the Joe.

For a guide on managing digital tickets and answers to frequently asked questions, fans are encouraged to visit the Digital Ticket Guide on the RiverDogs website.

Team merchandise is always available at the RiverDogs Team Store. The store's hours are Monday-Friday 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.

