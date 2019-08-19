RiverDogs' Medina Named SAL Pitcher of the Week

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Atlantic League has announced that former RiverDogs starting pitcher Luis Medina has been named the league's "Pitcher of the Week" for the period of August 12-18.

Medina, now a member of the Tampa Tarpons after an August 17 call-up, excelled in what proved to be his last start of the season as a member of the RiverDogs. With Charleston back in the thick of the playoff hunt, the Dominican-born righty toed the rubber with the chance to lead his club to another series win over the Columbia Fireflies August 13.

He turned in arguably his best start of the season, going toe-to-toe with the Fireflies pitching staff and throwing a career-high seven scoreless frames in an eventual 1-0 walk-off win for the RiverDogs. Medina held Columbia off-balance all night long, utilizing his overpowering fastball and knee-buckling curveball en route to allowing just two hits and one walk. He struck out 10 hitters, tying a career-high he established July 11 against the Rome Braves and marking the third time overall this season that he reached the 10-punchout threshold.

The strong outing punctuated an impressive turnaround exhibited by Medina following a disappointing first 14 starts of the season. From Opening Day through his July 3 outing against the GreenJackets, Medina struggled to the tune of an 8.38 ERA in 58 innings of work with a 2.05 WHIP (walks and hits per inning pitched), as well as a league-leading 55 walks allowed.

When he toed the rubber on July 11, he began a remarkable, season-salvaging run. Through his final six South Atlantic League starts, Medina pitched 35 innings, surrendering just nine runs (eight earned) for a 2.06 ERA. He yielded only 22 hits and 12 walks, while fanning 55 opposing batters, tied for the third-most in the league in that span.

Medina joins his Tampa teammate and fellow callup Luis Gil as the second Charleston pitcher to garner "Pitcher of the Week" honors this season, as Gil was honored during the period of June 10-16. Medina also becomes the third RiverDog overall to earn weekly honors this year, as outfielder Josh Stowers was named "Player of the Week" for the period of May 20-26.

