RiverDogs Again Join Yankees HOPE Week Initiative

CHARLESTON, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs are once again proud to partner with their parent organization, the New York Yankees, for the 2019 HOPE Week Initiative. The week-long community engagement runs from August 20 through August 25, as RiverDogs players, coaches and the front office staff members will make community service appearances throughout the Lowcountry during the six-day outreach.

This will be the tenth year in which the 27-time World Series Champions Yankees have held their HOPE Week. HOPE is the acronym for "Helping Others Persevere and Excel," and it will be the seventh time that the RiverDogs bring the concept to the Lowcountry.

"HOPE Week gives the RiverDogs yet another opportunity to recognize some outstanding community organizations in the Lowcountry." said RiverDogs Director of Community Relations Walter Nolan-Cohn. "A mutually beneficial relationship with the Charleston community is vital to the success of the RiverDogs organization as a whole, and this initiative really puts that on display."

The RiverDogs will participate in events from August 20 to August 25 to garner awareness for the highlighted causes, individuals and organizations. Additionally, every day over the six-day period, a different non-profit organization or family in need receives a once-in-a-lifetime experience of interaction with RiverDogs players and an evening at a RiverDogs home game at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

The RiverDogs and all the Yankees' affiliates have received a citation from the President's Volunteer Service Award for past years of HOPE Week.

The 2019 HOPE Week schedule:

- Tuesday August 20th: The Charleston Center

o The Mission of The Charleston Center is to help the residents of Charleston County live productive lives, free from the impact of alcohol, other drugs, and addictive behaviors.

o They promote active recovery for persons whose lives are affected by addiction.

o Activity: RiverDogs players, coaches and staff will be participating in a meet and greet with the patients, patient families, and staff at the Charleston Center

o Location: The Charleston Center - 5 Charleston Center Drive Charleston, SC 29401

o Time: 10:00am - 12:00pm

- Wednesday August 21st: The Hope Lodge Charleston (American Cancer Society)

o Hope Lodge offers cancer patients and their caregivers a free place to stay when their best hope for effective treatment may be in another city.

o Hope Lodge provides a nurturing, home-like environment where guests can retreat to private rooms or connect with others. Every Hope Lodge also offers a variety of resources and information about cancer and how best to fight the disease.

o Activity: RiverDogs players, coaches and staff will be visiting the Hope Lodge to help clean the interior and exterior, renovate, garden, and spend time with families during the lunch hour.

o Location: The Hope Lodge Charleston - 269 Calhoun St, Charleston, SC 29401

o Time: 10:00am - 12:00pm

- Thursday August 22nd: Engaging Creative Minds

o In mostly underserved schools, Engaging Creative Minds facilitates highly engaging learning experiences throughout the year including in-school, curriculum-based arts integration activities, arts partner and teacher professional development for sustainability, community outreach and festival events and summer programming through their exciting Summer Institute.

o Collectively these program activities serve 9,834 students with in-school arts programming, 946 students and teachers in the Summer STEAM Institute, 400 teachers through our professional development opportunities, 6 counties in SC, 10,000 community members through outreach and education events, and 26 schools.

o Activity: RiverDogs players, coaches and staff will visit Sanders-Clyde Elementary and work with the Youth Leadership Advisory council to build and paint picnic tables and benches and discuss the future vision of both the organization and the school.

o Location: Sanders-Clyde Elementary School - 805 Morrison Dr, Charleston, SC 29403

o Time: 10:00am - 12:00pm

- Friday, August 23rd: Pet Helpers

o Pet Helpers' is an Adoption Center and Spay/Neuter Clinic that serves communities across the Lowcountry.

o Their mission is to end the euthanasia of all adoptable cats and dogs by keeping all animals until adopted; providing low cost spay/neuter surgeries; offering humane education programs; pursuing animal-cruelty prosecution; and initiating animal-welfare legislation.

o Activity: RiverDogs players, coaches and staff will visit the shelter location on James Island to help paint, clean and renovate the facility. There will also be a meet and greet with some of the furry residents.

o Location: Pet Helpers - 1447 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC 29412

o Time: 10:00am - 12:00pm

- Saturday, August 24th: The Children's Fine and Performing Arts Foundation

o Using the fine and performing arts as a vehicle, they showcase experts in their field and celebrate what communities have to offer children when everyone gets together.

o Each of the programs highlights new areas of awareness and arts exploration, sharing the talents of fine and performing artists and children's organizations from around the country. Ultimately, they want to bring quality arts to kids of all abilities and backgrounds in the most collaborative, meaningful and uplifting way.

o Activity: RiverDogs players coaches and staff will be partnered with someone from the Special Olympics South Carolina for a morning of jersey decorating. Each RiverDogs player's jersey will be custom designed by an SOSC athlete and will then be worn for the game that evening.

o Location: Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park - 360 Fishburne Street Charleston, SC 29403

o Time: 10:00am - 12:00pm

- Sunday, August 25th: The Summerville Miracle League

o The Miracle League removes the barriers that keep children with mental and physical disabilities off the baseball field and lets them experience the joy of America's favorite pastime.

o Miracle League is about making new friends, building self-esteem and being treated just like other athletes. The Miracle League uses the "buddy system" to serve children and adults who suffer from any physical or mental disabilities, which causes them to be excluded, whether intentionally or not, from conventional Baseball leagues.

o Activity: RiverDogs players, coaches and will serve at "celebrity buddies" during a Miracle League format game. A meet and greet, autographs and pictures will follow.

o Location: The Summerville Miracle League Field - 615 S Laurel St. Summerville, SC 29483

The RiverDogs host the West Virginia Power Tuesday through Thursday prior to entertaining the Kannapolis Intimidators Friday through Sunday.

For more information on the RiverDogs' HOPE Week, please contact Walter Nolan-Cohn at (843) 723-7241 or by email: walter@riverdogs.com.

