River Fest 2023 to Feature Local Breweries & Great Drink Specials

(Trenton, NJ) - The Trenton Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance Group, are pleased to release the beer list for River Fest 2023 at Trenton Thunder Ballpark on Saturday, September 23rd from 12-5 PM. With a vast menu of Case's Pork Roll food items, guests 21 & over can choose from over 10 different craft beers in preparation for the seventh annual World-Famous Case's Pork Roll Eating Championship at 3:30 PM.

General Admission tickets are just $5.

Familiar ballpark favorites like Budweiser, Bud Light, and Michelob Ultra will be available all day, in addition to other beers, hard seltzers, and both red and white wines. For those looking to branch out and try some of New Jersey's great breweries, the craft beer list includes:

Blue Point Oktoberfest New York

Kings Road Gourd Grief Pumpkin Ale Haddonfield, New Jersey

Old Hights Oktoberfest Hightstown, New Jersey

Shipyard Pumpkinhead Mt. Holly, New Jersey

Bout The Hops Inhoptimus Prime Mt. Laurel, New Jersey

Blue Point Mother Pumpkin Ale New York

Southern Tier Warlock New York

Southern Tier Carmel Pumpkin New York

Southern Tier Harvest Ale New York

Heavy Reel Pumpkin Beer Seaside Heights, New Jersey

Heavy Reel All Gourds Beware Seaside Heights, New Jersey

Readington Jumble Juice Neshanic Station, New Jersey

Elysian Night Owl Pumpkin Seattle, Washington

Fans can get the latest information on River Fest by visiting www.RiverfestNJ.com.

