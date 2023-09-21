River Fest 2023 to Feature Local Breweries & Great Drink Specials
September 21, 2023 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Trenton Thunder News Release
(Trenton, NJ) - The Trenton Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance Group, are pleased to release the beer list for River Fest 2023 at Trenton Thunder Ballpark on Saturday, September 23rd from 12-5 PM. With a vast menu of Case's Pork Roll food items, guests 21 & over can choose from over 10 different craft beers in preparation for the seventh annual World-Famous Case's Pork Roll Eating Championship at 3:30 PM.
General Admission tickets are just $5.
Familiar ballpark favorites like Budweiser, Bud Light, and Michelob Ultra will be available all day, in addition to other beers, hard seltzers, and both red and white wines. For those looking to branch out and try some of New Jersey's great breweries, the craft beer list includes:
Blue Point Oktoberfest New York
Kings Road Gourd Grief Pumpkin Ale Haddonfield, New Jersey
Old Hights Oktoberfest Hightstown, New Jersey
Shipyard Pumpkinhead Mt. Holly, New Jersey
Bout The Hops Inhoptimus Prime Mt. Laurel, New Jersey
Blue Point Mother Pumpkin Ale New York
Southern Tier Warlock New York
Southern Tier Carmel Pumpkin New York
Southern Tier Harvest Ale New York
Heavy Reel Pumpkin Beer Seaside Heights, New Jersey
Heavy Reel All Gourds Beware Seaside Heights, New Jersey
Readington Jumble Juice Neshanic Station, New Jersey
Elysian Night Owl Pumpkin Seattle, Washington
Fans can get the latest information on River Fest by visiting www.RiverfestNJ.com.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...
Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from September 21, 2023
- River Fest 2023 to Feature Local Breweries & Great Drink Specials - Trenton Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Trenton Thunder Stories
- River Fest 2023 to Feature Local Breweries & Great Drink Specials
- Joey Chestnut Set to Compete at 9th Annual Pork-Roll Eating Championship
- Thunder Prevail in Back-And-Forth Contest with Scrappers
- Thunder Fall to Scrappers in Final Pork Roll Friday of '23
- Thunder Fall to Keys in Back-And-Forth Affair