New Food Items to Debut at River Fest 2023

The Trenton Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance Group, are excited to announce that River Fest will return to Trenton Thunder Ballpark on Saturday, September 23rd from 12-5 PM. The fun-filled and action-packed day will feature a variety of craft beer selections, live music, lawn games, a Case's Pork Roll culinary extravaganza, and the seventh annual World-Famous Case's Pork Roll Eating Championship at 3:30 PM.

General Admission tickets are just $5.

New food items making their debut at River Fest this year are:

Pork Roll Cheese Steak (Pork Roll Chopped in Steak Meat)

Double Oink ( Pork Roll, Sausage, Egg, Cheese, Kaiser Roll)

Barnyard Burger (Pork Roll, Cheeseburger, Mac & Cheese, Bacon, Kaiser Roll)

Fan-favorite food items making a return to River Fest include the Classic (Case's Pork Roll Sandwich with American Cheese), the Slice of Hawaii (Pork Roll, Pineapple, BBQ Pulled Pork, and Honey Drizzle on a Roll), and the Swine Sandwich (Pork Roll, American cheese, BBQ Pulled Pork, and Bacon on a Roll). Sweet or savory breakfast sandwich options are the Oink, Cluck, and Moo (Pork Roll, Egg, and American Cheese on a Roll). For those who prefer to eat with a fork, check out the Pig Pen (Pork Roll, Mashed Potatoes, BBQ Pulled Pork, and Bacon), the Barnyard (Pork Roll and Bacon topped Mac N' Cheese), or enjoy an order of Pork Roll Fries.

Fans can get the latest information on River Fest by visiting www.RiverfestNJ.com.

