River Dragons Commit to 2020-21 Season; Announce Information Regarding Tickets

September 21, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release





Columbus, GA - An update on the 2020-21 Columbus River Dragons season.

The team will commit to playing any form of league competition in 2020-21.

Fans will be allowed into River Dragons home games with safety protocols being developed by relevant authorities.

There will be significant social distancing resulting in decreased maximum capacity at all home games played this season.

Due to decreased maximum capacity, traditional season ticket memberships will not be available in 2020-21.

We are excited to announce our new membership program called the "Inside Edge" which allows current and prospective season ticket holders to receive enhanced benefits. See details below!

With reduced capacity, ticket prices will temporarily increase for this season.

After a pre-sale window for Inside Edge Club members, single game tickets are targeted to go on sale to general public November 17.

DETAILS

The River Dragons want to ensure all of our fans and corporate partners that we are fully committed to playing a season in 2020-21 and if fan safety protocols allow the Columbus Civic Center to be open for fans to safely attend games.

The FPHL and its member teams are organizing plans for a season that would start in the December-January window and run through mid-April. This would result in a reduced schedule and a reduced amount of home games than previously anticipated by the organization.

We are extremely thankful for our great partners at the Civic Center who have been working with us as relevant authorities develop safety protocols to ensure fans can attend games in some capacity this season.

"The last few weeks have provided much welcomed rays of hope for 2020-21 play" said team owner Jeff Croop. "We appreciate all the hard work put into this effort by the FPHL offices, FPHL partner clubs, and most importantly our extended family in the Columbus Civic Center".

Under these unique and unusual circumstances, we realize that there will need to be changes put in place with regards to capacity and ticketing for all games played in 2020-21.

Due to the limited crowd size, the River Dragons will be suspending season ticket plans for the 2020-21 season effective immediately. All games played during this season at the Civic Center will be sold as single game units only.

"Obviously with the number of seats and the number of home games being as fluid as they are, to be able to offer a manageable season ticket membership plan is not possible" River Dragons President/GM Scott Brand said. "There were concerns of how to administer fair protocols with regards to seats bought and seats available with social distancing as well as the number of games. We hope fans will understand why this change was necessary and hope that the Inside Edge Club serves as a good stopgap for your needs."

With that, we are introducing the River Dragons Inside Edge Club Membership.

The Inside Edge Club is designed to offer perks like that of traditional season ticket plans. A non-refundable deposit of $25 per seat reserve you place for 2021-22 season ticket packages, it also allows you exclusive pre-sale periods for 2020-21 home games, and exclusive pre-sale windows and discounts for the 2021 playoffs.

Inside Edge Club members also lock in 2020-21 season ticket plan pricing for the next available season the River Dragons can offer traditional season ticket plans.

All season ticket accounts will be processed on a case-by-case basis and account holders will be informed from the team as to their current credit. During this contact, previous season ticket holders may request any or all of the following options:

Their credit to be applied to an Inside Edge Club Membership

Their credit to be rolled over to the Civic Center box office to buy 2020-21 River Dragons single game tickets

Their credit to be applied to cost of 2021-22 Season Tickets

Their credit to be applied to a merchandise purchase with a 20% match from the River Dragons

A refund of their credit

Any potential members of the Inside Edge must join by October 30 to be allowed access to the regular season pre-sale window.

Due to a limited crowd and limited schedule we will temporarily increase single game ticket prices for the 2020-21 season. Any increase should be viewed as temporary and we are committed to reduce pricing when things return to normal.

"Times are different right now and we're looking at what could be a very challenging season ahead" Croop said. "For our fans, we don't like the conclusion that ticket prices are going to be elevated but with everything going on right now this is a necessary evil to keep our product to our standards and keep us sustainable for years to come. We are committed to keep things as affordable as we can this season and return to normal as we expect next season."

The River Dragons have the following tentative dates in mind for Inside Edge Club members and general public to acquire single game tickets.

Inside Edge pre-sale window: November 3-November 16

General Public on-sale: November 17

Dates are subject to change.

We hope you understand these adjustments as we navigate through this uncertain time. Thank you for your continued support, we know it will be worth it when the Dragons take the ice this season!

Your River Dragons will be hosting a live Q&A on Tuesday September 22 at 7 P.M. on our social media platforms. Make sure you are following the River Dragons on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to be kept up to date on all things River Dragons, including how to participate.

Our offices will be open to begin processing individual accounts by phone and in-person starting Monday, September 28. Please direct any questions in the meantime to [email protected]

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from September 21, 2020

River Dragons Commit to 2020-21 Season; Announce Information Regarding Tickets - Columbus River Dragons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.