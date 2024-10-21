River Cats Earn Gold, Three Bronze Medals from GOAL

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Thanks to the continued implementation of sustainability practices, the Sacramento River Cats have been awarded four medals from Green Operations & Advanced Leadership for their work on Waste Reduction, Diversity & Inclusion, and Sustainable Partnerships.

For efforts throughout the 2024 season, the River Cats were awarded one Gold Medal as a Partner with Sustainability Solution-Focused Brands, and three Bronze Medals in the following categories: Measure & Report Waste Data, Engage & Participate with Community, and Activate Partnerships to Support Community Impact Initiatives.

The GOAL Medals are an opportunity to recognize leadership in a variety of sustainability-related topics from Environmental, to Social, to Governance topics. The ESG categories are broken into 10 topics that GOAL Members can be recognized for various actions at either a bronze (good), silver (better), or gold (best) level.

"It is such an honor to be recognized by GOAL as leaders in sustainability, and all in great company with many other fantastic sports venues," said Sacramento River Cats Vice President of Facilities and Events Brittney Nizuk. "We are only getting started at Sutter Health Park, and we look forward to continuing the path towards greening and environmental resiliency through new operating procedures, partnerships, and education."

GOAL provides their members with sustainability support including quantitative data collection, qualitative sustainability storytelling, sustainability validation, and a network of like-minded leaders. GOAL's First Annual Venue & Event All Stars Award Ceremony was held on the evening of Monday, October 14th after the day's GOAL Invitational. This event celebrated best practices in global venue operations, including a spotlight on sustainability.

