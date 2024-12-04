River Cats Announce 2025 Membership Packages

December 4, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - In preparation for the 2025 season the Sacramento River Cats, proud Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, have announced their 2025 lineup of membership opportunities, including new 20-game packages, are now on sale.

Updated options will offer fans major value with the opportunity to sit closer to the action than ever before for up to 65 percent less than last season. Partial season memberships are now available with 30 percent more weekend games than in 2024.

Additionally, members will bring in the new baseball year with guaranteed seating at the 2025 exhibition game between the River Cats and their parent club, the San Francisco Giants. The two teams will battle one another for just the fourth time in their shared history on Sunday, March 23, 2025.

Fans can choose between traditional and premium memberships, both of which come with benefits only available through ticket packages. In addition to having access to a dedicated membership experience specialist, members will receive other perks such as reserved seating in the first 10 rows, membership parking, 15 percent off the On Deck Shop, early gate openings, member-only event invites, and access to enjoy the newly renovated Sky River Casino Solon Club.

For those looking to watch professional baseball in luxury, after selling out in 2024, more premium membership options will be offered for River Cats games at Sutter Health Park than ever before featuring upgraded spaces and enhanced experiences. All premium membership options include access to the newly renovated Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort Legacy Club where you can watch the game from the private balcony overlooking the field, or fans can retreat inside to the climate-controlled lounge with big-screen viewing while enjoying rotating chef-inspired entrees before heading to field-level seats.

The most elevated premium membership is available within the upgraded Diamond View Dugout, with breathable, comfort seating located in the first two field-adjacent rows behind home plate. Members will enjoy access through your own VIP field-level tunnel, private restrooms, and in-seat service with inclusive ballpark snacks as well as a complimentary selection of award-winning local beer, wine and spirits. Limited remaining Diamond View Dugout memberships will be offered as full and now partial season memberships for the first time ever.

For the region's top companies looking to deliver VIP summer entertainment for clients and staff, premium memberships in the Tower View Tables offer elevated concierge-level service at reserved tables of four on a private terrace behind home plate. Kick back and enjoy complimentary sips and snacks delivered to your seat with unparalleled views of the game and the sun setting on Sacramento's skyline and iconic Tower Bridge.

All membership levels will have reserved access to enjoy the spectacle of postgame fireworks every Friday & Saturday night in addition to the annual River Cats Fan Appreciation Party. Meanwhile, premium memberships will also have the opportunity to attend a Giants game at Oracle Park, join the River Cats' annual Meet the Players luncheon, and attend a special players autograph session.

To learn more and secure your membership package now, visit rivercats.com/memberships, or speak with a River Cats membership experience specialist by calling (916) 371-HITS (4487).

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from December 4, 2024

River Cats Announce 2025 Membership Packages - Sacramento River Cats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.