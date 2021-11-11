River Cats' 2022 Veterans Pack Available Online November 11-12

West Sacramento, Calif. - The Veterans Pack for the upcoming 2022 Sacramento River Cats regular season is now available online only from Nov. 11-12.

The Vet Pack is exclusively available to any active duty, retired, or discharged member of the United States military, or their family.

It includes a Senate level seat for Opening Night (April 5), Salute to Armed Forces Night (May 21), the Independence Eve Celebration and Fireworks Extravaganza (July 3), Marvel Night (Aug. 27), and Patriot Day (Sept. 11), which is also the final home game of the season.

In addition to receiving the five tickets, Vet Pack purchasers will receive 10% off at the On Deck Shop and an official River Cats camo hat.

The full schedule is available online at rivercats.com. Game dates and times are subject to change.

Season ticket memberships and packages are available now by calling the River Cats ticket hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487), emailing tickets@rivercats.com, or visiting rivercats.com.

