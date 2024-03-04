River Bandits Unveil 2024 Promotional Schedule

Davenport, Iowa - With another season of Midwest League baseball on the way, the Quad Cities River Bandits announced today a packed 2024 promotional schedule, featuring a giveaway, fireworks, or free amusement rides on 65 of the team's 66 home games, including 15 fireworks shows, free Ferris wheel and double-decker carousel rides, bobbleheads, theme nights, and even more affordable family-friendly fun at Modern Woodmen Park.

The excitement kicks off Opening Night against the South Bend Cubs on April 5 with deep freeze and magnet schedule giveaways, plus the first postgame fireworks show of the summer. Saturday, April 6, features free River Bandits scarfs- the first of 11 premium giveaways on the calendar- before Sunday, April 7, closes out Opening Weekend with $2 general admission tickets for military members and their families, pregame player autographs, kids run the bases, and another magnet schedule giveaway.

"This year's promotional schedule is our biggest and best ever," said River Bandits owner Dave Heller. "We have packed it with fun and filled the calendar with more giveaways, free stuff, free rides, and fireworks than ever before. I challenged our team to do more for our great fans and they have answered the challenge. There are more reasons for our great fans to come to Modern Woodmen Park than ever before. Look out, 2024 could be our best season ever."

Along with returning fan-favorites, including 10 pint glass and three super soft t-shirts, the River Bandits are giving away a new batch of can't-miss merchandise in 2024, such as a beanie cap (April 20), premium car shade (May 11), crossbody bag (June 15), and the team's biggest pennant collection ever, with 11 unique logos and designs to collect all summer long. In addition, theme nights return to Modern Woodmen Park with Christmas in July (July 2) and Halloween with the Bandits (August 25).

This season's four bobbleheads continue to celebrate the over 400 Major League players whose careers passed through the Quad Cities, with 2022 All-Star Joe Musgrove (July 13), two-time Gold Glover Kolten Wong (July 27), two-time All-Star and 2022 World Series Champion Framber Valdez, and three-time All-Star Matt Carpenter (September 7) ready to hit fan's shelves.

In addition to the fun, the River Bandits are once again excited to support local nonprofits with proceeds from game-worn jersey auctions benefiting Vera French on Mental Health Awareness Night (May 31) and Hand in Hand on Disabilities Empowerment Night (July 13). On September 7, the team is also offering free amusement rides for veterans, reservists, and active-duty military.

A complete list of dates for all giveaways and weekly promotions can be found below, in the 2024 pocket schedule, and at riverbandits.com.

River Bandits 2024 Promotional Calendar:

April

4/5: Fireworks! (Smart Toyota) | Deep Freeze Giveaway (Arona Home Essentials)

| Magnet Schedule Giveaway (Access Systems)

4/6: River Bandits Scarf Giveaway (Smart Toyota)

4/7: Magnet Schedule Giveaway (Access Systems)

4/16: Pennant Giveaway #1 (Pepsi of Davenport)

4/17: Copa de la Diversión (Group O)

4/18: Pint Glass Giveaway #1 (Planet 93.9) | $2 Domestic Beer Drafts

4/19: Fireworks! (Smart Toyota)

4/20: Beanie Giveaway (Planet 93.9)

4/21: Sunglasses Giveaway (Primetime Apparel)

May

5/7: Pennant Giveaway #2 (Pepsi of Davenport)

5/8: Free Ferris Wheel & Carousel Rides + Copa de la Diversión (Group O)

5/9: Pint Glass Giveaway #2 (Palm Springs Bottled Water) | $2 Domestic Beer Drafts

5/10: Fireworks! (Smart Toyota)

5/11: Car Shade Giveaway (Red Hot Chicago)

5/12: Super Soft T-Shirt Giveaway #1 (Gnar City Clothing)

5/21: Pennant Giveaway #3 (Pepsi of Davenport)

5/22: Free Ferris Wheel & Carousel Rides + Copa de la Diversión (Group O)

5/23: Pint Glass Giveaway #3 (Another Round) | $2 Domestic Beer Drafts

| Military Appreciation Night (Frito-Lay)

5/24: Fireworks! (Smart Toyota)

5/25: Bucket Hat Giveaway (Hy-Vee)

5/26: Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks! | 9 Mini Fridges Given Away (Budweiser)

5/28: Pennant Giveaway #4 (Pepsi of Davenport)

5/29: Free Ferris Wheel & Carousel Rides + Copa de la Diversión (Group O)

5/30: Pint Glass Giveaway #4 (Performance Food Group) | $2 Domestic Beer Drafts

5/31: Fireworks! (Smart Toyota) | Mental Health Awareness Night & Jersey Auction (Vera French)

June

6/1: Bobble Truck Giveaway (Iowa 80 Truckstop)

6/2: T-Shirt Giveaway (Move Over Project) | Hy-Vee Family Sunday

6/11: Pennant Giveaway #5 (Pepsi of Davenport)

6/12: Half Price Ticket Night (Modern Woodmen)

| Free Ferris Wheel & Carousel Rides + Copa de la Diversión (Group O)

6/13: Pint Glass Giveaway #5 (Big Grove Brewery) | $2 Domestic Beer Drafts

| Pride Night (The Project of the Quad Cities)

6/14: Fireworks! (Smart Toyota) | John Deere Weekend

6/15: Crossbody Bag Giveaway (QC Airport) | John Deere Weekend

6/16: Super Soft T-Shirt Giveaway #2 (Gnar City Clothing) | John Deere Weekend

July

7/1: Fireworks! | Hy-Vee Family Monday

7/2: Pennant Giveaway #6 (Pepsi of Davenport) | Christmas in July

7/3: Red, White & Boom!!

7/9: Pennant Giveaway #7 (Pepsi of Davenport)

7/10: Fireworks! | QCBR & Epic Stone Night

| Free Ferris Wheel & Carousel Rides + Copa de la Diversión (Group O)

7/11: Pint Glass Giveaway #6 (WLLR) | $2 Domestic Beer Drafts

7/12: Fireworks! (Smart Toyota) | Silly Pint Giveaway (Milan Medical Group)

7/13: Joe Musgrove Bobblehead Giveaway (Mediacom)

| Disabilities Empowerment Night & Jersey Auction (Hand in Hand)

7/14: T-Shirt Giveaway (TBK Bank)

7/23: Pennant Giveaway #8 (Pepsi of Davenport)

7/24: Free Admission and Soft Toss Ball Giveaway (Modern Woodmen)

| Free Ferris Wheel & Carousel Rides + Copa de la Diversión (Group O)

7/25: Pint Glass Giveaway #7 (Big 106.5) | $2 Domestic Beer Drafts

7/26: Fireworks! (Smart Toyota)

| Disabilities Awareness Night & Food Drive (QC Disabilities Awareness Coalition)

7/27: Kolten Wong Bobblehead Giveaway (Bally's)

7/28: Super Soft T-Shirt Giveaway #3 (Gnar City Clothing)

August

8/6: Pennant Giveaway #9 (Pepsi of Davenport)

8/7: Half Price Ticket Night (Modern Woodmen)

| Free Ferris Wheel & Carousel Rides + Copa de la Diversión (Group O)

8/8: Pint Glass Giveaway #8 (Big Grove Brewery) | $2 Domestic Beer Drafts

8/9: Fireworks! (Smart Toyota)

8/10: Jersey Lunch Bag Giveaway (Pepsi of Davenport)

8/11: Free GA Ticket w/ School Supply Donation (One Step Printing)

| $2 Hot Dogs & $2 Carousel Rides (One Step Printing)

8/20: Pennant Giveaway #10 (Pepsi of Davenport)

8/21: Free Ferris Wheel & Carousel Rides + Copa de la Diversión (Group O)

8/22: Pint Glass Giveaway #9 (Another Round) | $2 Domestic Beer Drafts

8/23: Fireworks! (Smart Toyota)

8/24: Framber Valdez Bobblehead Giveaway (Mediacom)

8/25: Team Poster Giveaway (Dippin' Dots) | Halloween with the River Bandits

September

9/3: Pennant Giveaway #11 (Pepsi of Davenport)

9/4: Free Ferris Wheel & Carousel Rides + Copa de la Diversión (Group O)

9/5: Pint Glass Giveaway #10 | $2 Domestic Beer Drafts

9/6: Fireworks! (Smart Toyota)

9/7: Matt Carpenter Bobblehead (Mediacom) | Free Amusements for Military (Pepsi of Davenport)

9/8: BIGGEST GIVEAWAY OF THE YEAR!!!

Daily Promotions

Tuesday: $2 G.A. Tickets, $2 Sodas, & $2 Hot Dogs (Pepsi)

Wednesday: Free Ferris Wheel & Carousel Rides (starting in May), Copa de la Diversión (Group Ō),

$1 Keystone Light Cans (Keystone Light)

Thursday: $2 Domestic Beer Drafts (Busch Light), Bark in the Park

Fridays: Fireworks! (Smart Toyota)

Saturdays: Premium Giveaways

Sundays: $2 Bleacher Tickets for Military, Pregame Autograph (Quad-City Times), Kids Run the Bases

