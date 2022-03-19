River Bandits Release 2022 Promotional Schedule

Davenport, Iowa - After taking home the High-A Central Championship in 2021, the Quad Cities River Bandits are celebrating the return of the Midwest League with a packed 2022 promotional schedule featuring giveaways commemorating the club's 12th league title, classic family-fun favorites, free Ferris wheel and double-decker carousel rides, and 13 fireworks shows to keep the excitement going all summer long.

The fun begins with the home opener against the Cedar Rapids Kernels on April 12 and the first t-shirt giveaway of the season on $2 Tuesday, featuring $2 general admission tickets, sodas, and hot dogs. Wednesday, April 13, is a must-see night at the ballpark with the Bandits unveiling their specialty Copa de la Diversión jerseys and giving away a 2022 magnet schedule. Thirstday Thursday returns in style on April 14 with the first of 11 collectable pint glass giveaways, plus $3 Green Tree and $2 domestic drafts. On Friday, April 15, the Bandits bring the boom with another magnet schedule and the first fireworks show of the season. The weekend rounds out the homestand with the schedule's first pennant giveaway on Saturday, April 16, and a jam-packed Sunday matinee on April 17, featuring free general admission tickets for healthcare workers, $2 bleacher tickets for military, a freezer giveaway, bark in the park, and the return of kids run the bases.

"This is my 15th year owning the Bandits and we're celebrating with the biggest promotion calendar the team has ever had," said River Bandits owner Dave Heller. "A lot of teams do discounted beers on Thursdays, but no one else gives away a free pint glass along with $2 beers. A lot of teams do a t-shirt giveaway, but we're doing eight of them. And a lot of teams do fireworks nights, but we're doing thirteen of them. We're also helping our fans enjoy summer with free sunglasses, a free bucket hat, a free beach towel, a free aluminum water bottle, and a free tumbler - all the ingredients for an awesome summer. Add to that five bobblehead giveaways, a replica championship ring giveaway, free Ferris wheel and carousel rides and a bunch of other giveaways and you have a recipe for a fantastic summer of baseball and fun!"

Along with returning fan-favorites including eight t-shirt giveaways, five poster giveaways, and an aluminum water bottle giveaway, the Bandits are breaking out several new sure-to-be hits this season with a mirrored sunglasses giveaway (June 17), bucket hat giveaway (June 18), beach towel giveaway (July 16), tumbler giveaway (August 12), and kids backpack giveaway (August 13). Plus, the schedule's batch of championship giveaways includes a pennant (April 30) and replica ring (July 2) commemorating the first and only High-A Central winners in Minor League Baseball history.

This summer's collection of five can't-miss bobbleheads celebrates the community's first responders with doctors (August 6), paramedics (August 10), nurses (August 14), firefighters (August 27), and police (September 10) making an appearance in this unique collection.

The Bandits are also helping support local nonprofits and causes with Mental Health Awareness Night on June 2, Law Enforcement Night on July 1, and Disabilities Awareness Night and Food Drive on August 26. The team is also giving away a free general admission ticket with a school supply donation on August 7, offering free amusement rides to veterans, reservists and active-duty military on August 27 and September 10, and hosting a jersey auction to benefit the Genesis Health Foundation on September 9.

A complete list of dates for all giveaways and weekly promotions can be found below, in the 2022 pocket schedules, and on riverbandits.com. Single game tickets go on sale Monday, March 21 at 10:00 a.m. CT.

River Bandits 2022 Promotional Calendar:

April 2022

4/12: T-Shirt Tuesday Giveaway #1 (Flawless Finishing)

4/13: Magnet Schedule Giveaway (Access Systems)

4/14: Pint Glass Giveaway #1 (Green Tree Brewery)

4/15: Fireworks! (Smart Toyota) / Magnet Schedule Giveaway (Access Systems)

4/16: Logo Pennant Giveaway (Smart Toyota)

4/17: Free GA Ticket for Healthcare Workers / Freezer Giveaway (Arona)

4/26: T-Shirt Tuesday Giveaway #2 (Smart Toyota)

4/28: Pint Glass Giveaway #2 (Green Tree Brewery)

4/29: Fireworks! (Smart Toyota)

4/30: Championship Pennant Giveaway (Smart Toyota)

May 2022

5/1: Rascal Poster Giveaway (Upper Iowa University)

5/10: T-Shirt Tuesday Giveaway #3 (Smart Toyota)

5/11: Free Ferris Wheel & Carousel Rides (Group Ō)

5/12: Pint Glass Giveaway #3 (Green Tree Brewery)

5/13: Fireworks! (Smart Toyota)

5/14: Clear Tote Bag Giveaway (Planet 93.9)

5/31: T-Shirt Tuesday Giveaway #4 (Cookies & Dreams)

June 2022

6/1: Free Ferris Wheel & Carousel Rides (Group Ō)

6/2: Pint Glass Giveaway #4 (Green Tree Brewery) / Jersey Auction & Mental Health Awareness Night (Vera French)

6/3: Fireworks! (Smart Toyota)

6/4: Aluminum Water Bottle Giveaway (Hy-Vee)

6/5: Top Prospect Poster Giveaway #1 (Upper Iowa University)

6/14: T-Shirt Tuesday Giveaway #5 (Safelite)

6/15: Free Ferris Wheel & Carousel Rides (Group Ō)

6/16: Pint Glass Giveaway #5 (Green Tree Brewery)

6/17: Mirrored Sunglasses (Milan Medical Group) / Fireworks! (Smart Toyota) / John Deere Weekend

6/18: Bucket Hat Giveaway (Red Hot Chicago) / John Deere Weekend

6/19: Budweiser Mega Mini Fridge Giveaway / John Deere Weekend

6/28: T-Shirt Tuesday Giveaway #6 (Move Over Project)

6/29: QCBR & Epic Stone Night with Fireworks! (MidAmerica Basement Systems) / Free Ferris Wheel & Carousel Rides (Group Ō)

6/30: Pint Glass Giveaway #6 (Green Tree Brewery)

July 2022

7/1: Fireworks! (Smart Toyota) / Law Enforcement Night (Brew Pub Pizza)

7/2: Replica Championship Ring Giveaway (Bally's Quad Cities)

7/3: Red, White & Boom (Fireworks!)

7/12: T-Shirt Tuesday Giveaway #7 (Cookies & Dreams)

7/13: Free Ferris Wheel & Carousel Rides (Group Ō)

7/14: Pint Glass Giveaway #7 (Green Tree Brewery)

7/15: Fireworks! (Smart Toyota)

7/16: Beach Towel Giveaway (Performance Food Group)

7/17: Top Prospect Poster Giveaway #2 (Upper Iowa University) / Hy-Vee Family Sunday

August 2022

8/2: Free Admission, Poster and T-Shirt Giveaway (Modern Woodmen)

8/3: Free Ferris Wheel & Carousel Rides (Group Ō)

8/4: Pint Glass Giveaway #8 (Green Tree Brewery)

8/5: Fireworks! (Smart Toyota)

8/6: Doctor Bobblehead Giveaway (Mediacom)

8/7: Free GA Ticket w/ School Supply Donation (One Step Printing)

8/10: Paramedic Bobblehead Giveaway (Mediacom) / Free Ferris Wheel & Carousel Rides (Group Ō)

8/11: Pint Glass Giveaway #9 (Green Tree Brewery)

8/12: Tumbler Giveaway (QC Airport) / Fireworks! (Smart Toyota)

8/13: Kids Backpack Giveaway (Pepsi)

8/14: Nurse Bobblehead Giveaway (Mediacom)

8/23: 1/2 Price Ticket Night, Poster and T-Shirt Giveaway (Modern Woodmen)

8/24: Free Ferris Wheel & Carousel Rides (Group Ō)

8/25: Pint Glass Giveaway #10 (Green Tree Brewery)

8/26: Fireworks! (Smart Toyota) / Disabilities Awareness Night & Food Drive (QC Disabilities Awareness Coalition)

8/27: Firefighter Bobblehead Giveaway (Mediacom) / Free Amusements for Military (Pepsi)

8/28: Picaro Poster Giveaway (UIU) / Hy-Vee Family Sunday

September 2022

9/6: T-Shirt Tuesday Giveaway #8 (Cookies & Dreams)

9/7: 1/2 Price Ticket Night, Poster and T-Shirt Giveaway (Modern Woodmen) / Free Ferris Wheel & Carousel Rides (Group Ō)

9/8: Pint Glass Giveaway #11 (Green Tree Brewery)

9/9: Fireworks! (Smart Toyota) / Red Military Jersey Auction (Genesis Foundation)

9/10: Police Bobblehead Giveaway (Mediacom) / Free Amusements for Military (Pepsi)

9/11: Biggest Giveaway Game of the Year!

Daily Promotions

Tuesdays: $2 Tuesday ($2 G.A. Tickets, Soda, & Hot Dogs) (Pepsi, Mountain Dew)

Wednesdays: Copa de la Diversión, Free Ferris Wheel & Carousel Rides (Group Ō)

Thursdays: Green Tree Brewery Thirstday Thursday ($3 Green Tree Drafts & $2 Domestic Beer Drafts)

Fridays: Fireworks Friday (Smart Toyota)

Saturdays: Premium Giveaways

Sundays: $2 Bleacher Tickets for Military, Pregame Autographs (US Bank), Bark in the Park (QC Custom Tees), Kids Run the Bases (Kwik Star)

*All giveaways are subject to change in date or item*

