Rivelli Heads to University of Massachusetts - Lowell

August 19, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Dominick Rivelli heads off to Hockey East with the University of Massachusetts - Lowell after a season that saw him write his name in the Titans' record books.

The Highland Park, Illinois native was selected with New Jersey's first selection in the 2023 NAHL draft last summer. Starting his junior hockey career in 2020 with the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL, the Chicago Mission product was selected for his talent and experience, previously playing 84 games with the Oklahoma Warriors franchise before heading north of the border with the Langley Rivermen of the BCHL for the 2022-23 season. Rivelli would go on to record 18 points for the Rivermen, his last stop before New Jersey.

The right handed shot made his Titans debut in the first game of the 2023-24 regular season, scoring his first as a Titan in the second period en route to a 7-6 overtime victory. Two games later, Rivelli was the overtime hero himself, scoring the game winner and completing the hat trick in a 5-4 win against the Minnesota Wilderness. Named the ninth Captain in Titans history after the NAHL Showcase, Rivelli paced the offense throughout the season. The future River Hawk celebrated his 100th NAHL game with a goal against Philadelphia on November 11th. He caught fire towards the end of the regular season, scoring 10 goals in his final 9 games, and made history on April 6th against Philadelphia with the opening goal of the game, becoming the first Titan in history with 30 in a season. Ultimately, including the playoffs Rivelli finished his junior career in New Jersey with 33 goals and 21 assists.

"I will always be thankful that the New Jersey Titans were a part of my hockey journey," said Rivelli. He continued, "Looking back on it I am so happy I made the decision to come out and play in Middletown. I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to play for a selfless coaching staff and with an unbelievable group of guys. I consider myself incredibly lucky to have made the connections that I did throughout last year. The Titans organization will have a special place in my heart forever."

Now, New Jersey's former captain will begin his NCAA career with the UMass-Lowell Rover Hawks in Hockey East. The River Hawks play in downtown Lowell at the Tsongas Center, an arena that previously hosted the Lowell Lock Monsters and Lowell Devils of the AHL. They are led by three-time Hockey East Coach of the year Norm Bazin, and boast Stanley Cup Champion Craig and former Edmonton Oilers General Manager Craig MacTavish, along with NHL All-Stars Dwayne Roloson and Connor Hellebuyck.

"Riv came to New Jersey for just one season but left a mark that will last for years with the franchise. His maturity and demeanor are things I will simply never forget," remarked Titans Head Coach and General Manager Craig Doremus. "I said to the staff early in training camp last year that he may be one of the fastest kids we have ever had. Simply put, it was too good to be true. In the end he was actually one of the most authentic people to ever set foot in our room. With Dom, it felt like I was talking to another adult. His experiences and mindset were big in our dressing room. It was like having a long time NHL veteran in the room, another coach amongst the players. On the ice, Dom produced the goals and offense we all knew he would. His shot was something to be in awe of, and he filled the net, especially after being consistently healthy the second part of the season. Dom heads to UMass-Lowell and will fit in extremely well with the team and the staff there. We can't wait to watch him battle in Hockey East and we are so proud of his time here in Middletown."

