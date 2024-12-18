Rising English Star Ed Timpson Joins RFCLA

December 18, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Rugby FC Los Angeles News Release







English prospect Ed Timpson will bring some extra power to RFCLA's back row in 2025.

Timpson has caught the eyes of talent scouts both in Australia and abroad after some stellar showings in Sydney's Shute Shield in recent years.

Timpson lit up that competition's grand final for Norths with a spectacular try for his side, in what was one of the all-time deciders.

The backrower was born and raised in England, playing alongside fellow RFCLA recruit Ben Sugars in universities leagues in England.

His form throughout the season caught the eye of international scouts as well as domestic onlookers, with the Bristol Bears bringing him in on a short-term contract until the start of 2025.

That contract brought him an opportunity in the knockout Premiership Rugby Cup, playing in two matches for the Bears in that competition.

"Working and playing in different countries has allowed my rugby to develop significantly." Said Timpson

"Moving from the UK to another continent (Sydney) was an incredible experience and I'm really excited to have that opportunity again.

Ed Timpson was a 'try scoring machine' in 2024. Photo: X "I'm looking forward to working with a new coaching team as well as the many experienced players that I hope to learn from.

"The growth of rugby in America is really impressive and I feel privileged to be part of that journey and contribute to Los Angeles' sporting culture.

"Los Angeles is a legendary city that I've always wanted to experience, and I can't wait to be part of it and connect with the fans."

RFCLA director of rugby Stephen Hoiles said Timpson's all-round game was a joy to see, especially in a player so young.

"He's a really powerful no. 7. He led most of the statistics in the Sydney competition like dominant carries, tackles and he's shown he can find the try line too," he said.

"I think he's been a bit of a late developer but it's exciting to think where his talent and hard work can take him."

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from December 18, 2024

Rising English Star Ed Timpson Joins RFCLA - Rugby FC Los Angeles

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.