Rise Together, Montreal Canadiens, Laval Rocket, Evenko and L'Equipe Spectra's Fundraising Initiative to Raise $66,340 with First Round of Auctions

MONTREAL - Two weeks after the launch of the Rise Together initiative, the fundraiser to support frontline healthcare workers and those impacted by COVID-1, the Montreal Canadiens, Laval Rocket, evenko and L'Ãquipe Spectra have raised $66,340 with the first round of auction prizes. Travelling on the Canadiens' team charter with the players to an Original Six road game, the most coveted item since the launch, contributed raising close to $25,000 alone. As of today, a whole new list of sweepstakes in which to participate and auctions on which to bid are listed on https://bit.ly/HabsRiseTogether .

Proceeds from the sweepstakes and auctions will go to Centraide and will also be used to provide meals, prepared by chefs and restaurant staff at the Bell Centre, to frontline healthcare workers in certain residential and long-term care centres (CHSLD) located in the greater Montreal area.

Second wave of once-in-a-lifetime sweepstakes and auctions

As the first wave of sweepstakes and auctions closed last night, participants can now find a new list of prizes online. Options include:

Playing paintball with Brendan Gallagher and Artturi Lehkonen;

A private skating session with Max Domi;

A round of golf with Alex Burrows and Alex Belzile;

Getting married at center ice, Habs-style with Michel Lacroix serving as your officiant;

A virtual cooking class with renowned Chef Chuck Hughes, who is behind the food for artists and guests in OSHEAGA's Artist World; and

Dining with Philippe Bond prior to attending his show in the front row seat.

"We are thrilled that our players, as well as Philippe Bond and Chuck Hughes, decided to join us in this project and to offer these out-of-the-ordinary experiences to raise funds for the cause" said France Margaret Bélanger, Chief Commercial Officer, Groupe CH (Montreal Canadiens, Laval Rocket, evenko and L'Ãquipe Spectra).

Participation Rules

Please note that all participants in the sweepstakes and auctions must be 18+ years of age. Winners and their guests, if applicable, are responsible for their travel expenses, to and from the location of the experience, as the case may be.

More information about Centraide of Greater Montreal's COVID-19 Emergency Fund can be found at centraide-mtl.org/en/covid-19/emergency-fund.

