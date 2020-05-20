Amerks Sign Jesper Olofsson to One-Year AHL Deal
May 20, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has signed forward Jesper Olofsson to a one-year American Hockey League contract for the 2020-21 season.
Olofsson, 28, joins the Amerks after spending the last five seasons in the Swedish Hockey League, including the previous two with FÃ¤rjestad. Following a career-high 33-point campaign in 2018-19, Olofsson finished this past season seventh in the SHL with 17 goals and tied for seventh on the team in scoring with 28 points in 44 games.
A native of ÃrnskÃ¶ldsvik, Sweden, the 5-foot-11, 183-pound forward has amassed 125 points (69+56) in 254 career SHL games with FÃ¤rjestad, SkellefteÃ¥, Karlskrona and MODO. He also added 14 points (8+6) in 37 postseason appearances.
Internationally, Olofsson represented Sweden at the U19 World Junior A Challenge in 2011, scoring two goals in four games.
Forward Jesper Olofsson with Farjestad
