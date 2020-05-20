Ingram Named Second Team AHL All-Star

Milwaukee, WI - The American Hockey League announced today the 2019-20 AHL First and Second All-Star Teams, as voted by AHL coaches, players and media in each of the league's 31 member cities. Admirals goalie Connor Ingram was selected as the Second-Team Goalie.

Playing in his first year with the Admirals Ingram was 21-5-5 in 33 games during the 2019-20 campaign and ranked third in the AHL in both goals-against average (1.92) and save percentage (.933) while also posting two shutouts. A third-year pro, Ingram was honored with his second consecutive selection to the AHL All-Star Classic this year.

The Imperial, SK native allowed two or fewer goals in 24 of his appearances, including his final six games of the year when he surrendered just six goals. He won five consecutive games on three different occasions, including a nine-game streak from October 29 through December 6, which was one shy of a team-record. Ingram joined fellow goalie Troy Grosenick as the winners of the Hap Holmes Award, given to the AHL goaltenders with at least 25 GP on the team which allows the fewest goals per game in the regular season.

Ingram is the first Admiral to be named First- or Second-Team AHL All-Star since 2008-09 when Drew MacIntyre (goalie) and Cody Franson (defenseman) were selected for the second team.

2019-20 AHL First All-Star Team

G - Kaapo Kahkonen, Iowa Wild (34gp, 25-6-3, 2.07gaa, .927sv%, 7so)

D - Jake Bean, Charlotte Checkers (59gp, 10+38=48pts., 3 PPG, 18 PPA)

D - Brennan Menell, Iowa Wild (57gp, 5+42=47pts., +8, 3 PPG, 23 PPA)

LW - Reid Boucher, Utica Comets (53gp, 34+33=67pts., +8, 9 PPG, 7 GWG)

C - Josh Norris, Belleville Senators (56gp, 31+30=61pts., +9, 10 PPG, 4 GWG)

RW - Sam Anas, Iowa Wild (63gp, 20+50=70pts., 7 PPG, 35 PPA)

2019-20 AHL Second All-Star Team

G - Connor Ingram, Milwaukee Admirals (33gp, 21-5-5, 1.92gaa, .933sv%, 2so)

D - Jacob MacDonald, Colorado Eagles (56gp, 16+26=42pts., +7, 7 PPG, 14 PPA)

D - Brogan Rafferty, Utica Comets (57gp, 7+38=45pts., +17, 3 PPG, 17 PPA)

LW - Gerry Mayhew, Iowa Wild (49gp, 39+22=61pts., +16, 13 PPG, 10 GWG)

C - Alex Barre-Boulet, Syracuse Crunch (60gp, 27+29=56pts., +2, 9 PPG, 3 GWG)

RW - Drake Batherson, Belleville Senators (44gp, 16+38=54pts., +14, 3 PPG, 2 GWG)

Each All-Star Team member will receive a custom-designed crystal award in recognition of his selection to the 2019-20 AHL First and Second All-Star Teams.

